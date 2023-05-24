Image Source: Roblox

Roblox is crammed full of fun multiplayer experiences to play with your friends, and Silly Simon Says is no exception. Much like the famous children’s game, players have to follow Simon’s instructions correctly in order to win. From avoiding your shadow to stomping on poor Simon, there’s a lot of actions to follow. But for those who want to get an edge over the competition, you may be wondering what all the Silly Simon Says codes are in Roblox. That’s where we come in. Below, we’ll reveal all the latest codes. Let’s go!

All Working Silly Simon Says Codes in Roblox

Here’s the latest active codes that you can use to redeem for free in-game items:

wakeupsimon – 10 Tokens

– 10 Tokens ilovesimon – 200 Coins

All Expired Silly Simon Says Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Silly Simon Says

Luckily, redeeming codes is as easy as 1-2-3. Simply follow these steps:

First, launch Silly Simon Says on Roblox.

Next, tap on the ‘Cog’ settings button on the right side of the screen (as highlighted below).

In the text box at the bottom, type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure that it’s spelt 100% correct as any errors will result in a failed code.

Hit ‘Redeem’ and the items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed light on what all the Silly Simon Says codes are in Roblox. For more, here’s how to get all the markers in Find the Markers. Or else, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below.

