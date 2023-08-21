Should You Side With the Emperor or Orpheus in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)? Explained

Among the choices you have to make in Baldur’s Gate 3, one of the toughest is whether you should side with the Emperor or Orpheus. One has protected you throughout your journey up to that point, but the other may hold the key to you and your party’s salvation; and that’s not even mentioning your potential standing with an entire race of people. Given these factors, it’s no wonder you went searching for some information before you leap into a decision.

Fortunately for you, we have all the answers you’re looking for. Do be warned though: We will be going into some *Heavy Spoilers* for the main story as a result. Bear this in mind, and read on at your own peril.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Emperor or Orpheus Choice: Outcomes and Consequences, Explained

Let’s cut to the chase with this one: While both options are viable, you should side with Orpheus if you’re going for the best possible outcome for the highest number of characters.

Saving the Prince of the Githyanki allows you to take on the Nether Brain with minimal consequences to yourself and your party. You can still find a way to overcome the final boss without too many disadvantages, and Orpheus can shoulder the burden of becoming a Mind Flayer instead of you or Karlach. Likewise, it opens up the possibility for you to end the game with as many characters alive as possible, and with the Githyanki able to free themselves from Vlaakith’s control.

The only real consequence is that the Emperor turns against you. They reveal that they intended to control the Nether Brain for their own ends all along, and solidify the fact that they were trying to manipulate you into helping them achieve their goals.

Does Siding With the Emperor Lead to a Bad Ending?

Siding with the Emperor, meanwhile, leads to generally more evil outcomes and opens up some suitably sinister endings to Baldur’s Gate 3.

The Emperor can assimilate Oprheus by devouring their brain, which does mean you won’t have to sacrifice yourself or Karlach to create a Mind Flayer capable of wielding the Nether Stones against the brain. At the same time though, this results in the Githyanki having no true leader to help them out of their current oppression. The Emperor will likewise try to lead you toward an ending where you use the Nether Brain to control all of existence, making you a not so subtle evil overlord in the process.

It’s very much a choice that is intended to test your moral standings, and solidify your relationship with the Emperor one way or the other. Go with whichever choice most aligns with your playthrough style, and be ready for the consequences either way.

And with that, you're all caught up on whether to side with the Emperor or Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3.