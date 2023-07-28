Should You Kill or Spare Cox in The Expanse? Answered

The Expanse: A Telltale Series may have plenty of major choices to make in its first episode, but few measure up to the one found in its finale. After Drummer’s captain Cox betrays her, she stages a mutiny and gets to decide whether he lives or dies. Given there are sure to be ramifications to the decision though, you might be curious: Should you kill or spare Cox? And past that, does it even matter which choice you make?

Should You Space Cox or Throw Him in the Brig? Answered

While it may seem incredibly important in the moment, there aren’t any immediate consequences to killing or sparing Cox in The Expanse.

The only impact you’ll see in Episode 1 is how Rayen and Arlen see Drummer, as both of them are present for whatever choice you make. Rayen will be more receptive to sparing Cox, while Arlen sees her with more respect and fear if you kill Cox.

With that said though, this is only the first of six episodes. The ramifications will likely become apparent as the story progresses, and we can’t say for certain at this time whether it’s better or worse to kill Cox.

All we can say is that, given past Telltale titles, it’s probably best to keep Cox alive. Even if he does get killed off at a later point — or doesn’t impact the story much by being alive — there will be some sort of advantage to keeping him around. This might present itself as information that can help you avoid a death or soured relationship; or, he might even allow you to access an otherwise locked-off choice later on.

For now though, that’s everything you need to know about whether you should kill or spare Cox in The Expanse. We’ve got guides tied to all the other decisions you can make in the series too, and you can find them listed down below.