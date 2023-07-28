Should You Cut Off Rayen’s Leg in The Expanse? Answered

The Expanse: A Telltale Series doesn’t skimp on impactful choices in its first episode. Key among them is a decision you’ll need to make involving Rayen, and it can have far-reaching consequences for the rest of the series. As such, you might want to know whether or not you should cut off Rayen’s leg, and what the consequences are of making the choice in either direction.

Luckily, we’ve got some answers for you.

Should You Lose Rayen’s Leg or Lose the Vault in The Expanse? Answered

While it may seem like it would impact the game immediately, you won’t see any short-term consequences for cutting off Rayen’s leg in The Expanse.

All that changes is whether or not you gain a positive or negative standing with Rayen. If you choose to lose the Vault, Rayen will appreciate you making the sacrifice for him and will immediately take your side in the mutiny at the end of the episode. Cutting off his leg, meanwhile, will negatively impact your relationship and leads to him having a prosthetic leg moving forward. There isn’t any substantial difference in the dialogue you see either, so you’ll get roughly the same story overall.

What Are the Long-Term Consequences of Cutting Off His Leg? Answered

With all of this said though, there can and will be long-term consequences to the choice in The Expanse.

As mentioned above, whether or not you cut off Rayen’s Leg does impact whether or not Rayen likes and trusts you. This can impact whether or not he’s willing to go along with Drummer’s ideas and plans in later episodes, and can determine how these later episodes will play out. Choosing to keep the vault will also ensure your crew has resources they can use in later episodes, increasing the options you have for solving certain issues.

Likewise, the way you treat Rayen can impact your relationship with his twin brother Arlen. Treating Rayen kindly can lead to more favorable reactions from Arlen, while being cruel to him will increase the chances of an antagonistic dynamic with the more aggressive brother.

Keep all of this in mind, and make the decision that would benefit you best or move the game forward in a way that is most fun for you.

