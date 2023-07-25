All The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode Release Dates

The Expanse: A Telltale Series sees the return of the episodic, narrative-driven series structure that the publisher made so popular back in the late 2010s. Following the story of Camina Drummer’s life (voiced by the very same Cara Gee from the show) from the TV show, you’ll be experiencing the events that take place before season one has begun. In essence, this is a prequel to the show. With this being an episodic series, though, you may be wondering just what the episode release dates are for The Expanse: A Telltale Series are.

The release dates for all five episodes were confirmed by the official Telltale Games Twitter account. The tweet also revealed that the episodes will go live at midnight, local time on each of those respective days. In other words, you won’t have to wait until midnight pacific time if you’re living in Europe until you can begin playing.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode Release Schedule

Episode One – Archer’s Paradox : July 27

: July 27 Episode Two – Hunting Grounds : August 10

: August 10 Episode Three – First Ones : August 24

: August 24 Episode Four – Impossible Objects : September 7

: September 7 Episode Five – Europa’s Folly : September 21

: September 21 Episode Six – ARCHANGEL: TBC

You may have noticed that there’s a sixth episode we’ve included there. ARCHANGEL is only included in the Deluxe Edition version of the game. This episode is set against the backdrop of the UNN Peace Operations, a unit formed to defend earth from impending danger. It features a beloved character from the hit TV series the game is based on.

At the time of writing, developer Deck Nine and publisher Telltale have yet to reveal the release date for this bonus episode. Once we’ve got a confirmed release date for this, we’ll update the release schedule.

All these damn earthers gotta worry about playing #TheExpanse: A Telltale Series at set times. Felota. Gotta let dem know it goes live MIDNIGHT, LOCAL TIME ON JULY 27TH!



(and pre-orders on PC / PS go up ONE DAY EARLIER.) pic.twitter.com/9zROdCzFnT — Telltale (@telltalegames) July 25, 2023

For those who have preordered on PC and PlayStation platforms, the good news is that you’ll be able to enjoy each episode one day earlier than the release dates list above. To clarify the release date schedule for pre-orders is:

Episode One – Archer’s Paradox : July 26

: July 26 Episode Two – Hunting Grounds : August 9

: August 9 Episode Three – First Ones : August 23

: August 23 Episode Four – Impossible Objects : September 6

: September 6 Episode Five – Europa’s Folly : September 20

: September 20 Episode Six – ARCHANGEL: TBC

It’s worth noting that the PC version of the game is only available via the Epic Games Store. You cannot purchase it on Steam. This Epic Games Store exclusivity on PC is for a limited-time only, so if you’re a Steam loyalist, you’ll just have to sit tight for a little longer.