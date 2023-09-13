Should You Convince Sona to Leave or Stay? Starfield In Memoriam Decision Explained

As you make your way through the campaign of love with Sarah Morgan, you’re going to have to help her come to terms with her past while looking to the future. For the In Memoriam quest, you’ll have to make a decision that will impact more than just your lives. Here’s whether you should convince Sona to leave or stay on Casseopia I.

Should You Let Sona Stay or Convince Her to Leave in Starfield? Explained

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

Once you’ve made your way across the surface of Casseopia with Sarah, you’ll find yourself face to face with a shockingly capable little girl named Sona. Her parents were a part of the crew that Sarah feels responsible for losing, and so she wants to take her off the planet to safety.

Sona, on the other hand, wants to stay in her home, so naturally the decision gets left to the best person for the job: you. Talk to Sona and persuade her to either come back to New Atlantis with you and Sarah or to stay in her home on Casseopia.

If you convince Sona to leave the planet and come with you, Sarah will be very happy and you’ll bring Sona back to New Atlantis. This is the better decision because if you’re doing the In Memoriam quest anyway, it’s probably because you want to remain in high regard with Sarah.

But maybe you feel that there really is no place like home, and that Sona should stay. If you feel like letting her remain on a harsh world to fend for herself, Sarah won’t like it, but you can respect her wishes and leave her on the hostile planet.

Regardless of your choice, you can still head to the overlook outside with Sarah and share an emotional moment before heading back to New Atlantis. Leaving Sona won’t have any severe repercussions, but she’s probably not going to be living her best life and Sarah won’t feel at ease, so it’s worth giving her the pep talk and having her join you.

Once you convince Sona to stay on or leave the planet, you’re free to romance Sarah as you please! While there aren’t too many other fish in the sea for the size of this galaxy, you’re sure to enjoy a lovely time with her and can visit your new friend in the Lodge whenever you want. Feel free to peruse our other relevant articles down below, and keep checking back here at Twinfinite for other Starfield guides.