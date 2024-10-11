Should you buy the Vitality Pendant in Metaphor: ReFantazio? The expensive accessory made for sale in the market stalls of Regalith Grand Cathedral can be bought for the large sum of 5,600 Money from the Ishkia artist, but you don’t know what its exact effects are until you’ve even bought it. This quick guide will tell you if buying the pendant is worth your money.

Recommended Videos

Should You Buy the Vitality Pendant in Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Considering its cost and what you get in return, buying the Vitality Pendant in Metaphor: ReFantazio is not worth it at the point in the game it becomes available.

When held by any party member as an accessory, the Vitality Pendant prevents you from being inflicted with Malady. As specified in Metaphor: ReFantazio’s tutorials, Malady is a physical status ailment that greatly reduces a character’s Agility, Endurance, Luck, Magic, and Strength, along with nullifying HP and MP recovery effects – rendering healing skills like Dei useless.

Image Source: Studio Zero via Twinfinite

While this is arguably one of the most troublesome status ailments in the game, in the fights you’ll be facing so far, like the dungeon and boss battles involved in taking down the necromancer, there aren’t many that will inflict Malady found in our playthrough so far.

You can use status ailment-based healing items like Ailment Absolution and skills like Patra even if you’re hit with Malady, which makes dealing with it far more efficient than dedicating a whole Accessory slot to it.

With that, it’s ideal to save your money to spend on healing items and extra Defence and Attack-boosting gear.

Should You Buy the Vitality Pendant Later On?

In terms of accessories, it’s better in the early game to prioritize those that also increase stats like Strength and Magic.

There are many other types of enemies to find later on though, making the Vitality Pendant more of a preemptive measure. If you end up with money to burn and feel like packing your inventory with equippable items to cover all situations, there’s nothing wrong with purchasing it if you wish.

Altogether, though, if funds are scarce, this should be low down on the list of priorities.

Before you jump into more of the game, read our Metaphor: ReFantazio review for our full impressions. As for the other new releases, take a look at our Silent 2 review to see if the horror remake meets the hype.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy