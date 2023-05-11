Should You Battle or Let Dan Shu Go In Honkai: Star Rail? Answered

Image Credit: HoYoverse

After you defeat the Abundant Ebon Deer and restore order in Artisanship Commission, Dan Shu will ask you to help her with some matters. During the “Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified” mission, you’ll discover your new friend is the leader of Sanctus Medicus, and you must hunt her down before she can cause more problems. Surprisingly, you will be given a chance to either battle Dan Shu or let her go during the confrontation. If you want to know the best decision to take in this Honkai: Star Rail main quest, this guide can offer you some useful information.

Confronting Dan Shu in HSR

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Once you manage to locate Dan Shu in Artisanship Commission, you’ll be given a short moment to ask several questions to the previous head of the Alchemy Division. The woman will clearly show her reluctance to fight you, and you can freely decide how the confrontation will end.

Battle With Dan Shu

If you decide to battle with Dan Shu, she will be disappointed and tells you she wishes you could’ve met her first. The woman will say goodbye and take her leave. The disciples will get in your way and prevent you from chasing after Dan Shu.

You must defeat five Sanctus Medicus followers in two rounds of battles. Most of them will be weak against Physical and Imaginary types, but the Shape Shifter enemy is also vulnerable against Ice and Wind elements.

Let Dan Shu Go

If you let Dan Shu go, she will be happy and offer you extra dialogue. The woman will still lament how the two of you are fated to become enemies and hope that this will be the last time you see each other. The disciples will urge their leader to leave, and unlike the first choice, you won’t have to defeat any monsters.

Both decisions will end with you being alone in Artisanship Commission. Before leaving, you can pick up Dan Shu’s Diary (Part 2) on the ground. Looking at her writings will give you some insight into her motivation, but you don’t have to read it.

That is everything you need to know about whether you should battle or let Dan Shu go in Honkai: Star Rail. Before leaving to complete this main quest, consider reading other HSR articles on Twinfinite.

