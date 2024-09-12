Shinobi Lineage Trello Link (September 2024)

Ready to prove your worth in ancient Japan? Then you might need all the basic information on this game that you can find in the Shinobi Lineage Trello link. Keep reading to find out how to access it and all the races and mechanics explained.

What Is the Shinobi Lineage Trello Link?

Click here to access the Shinobi Lineage Trello board. At the moment, the board is public and can be accessed freely. This was last checked on September 12, 2024.

With the board being public, that means you do not need a Trello account to access it. If you want to create your own account then you can add the board to your dashboard for quick access, but it is also possible to simply bookmark it in your favorite browser.

What Is On The Shinobi Lineage Trello Board?

The board is quite big and contains a lot of precious information on the game. Starting from the Locations column, it contains a quick description and the precise location of places such as Mirage’s Retreat and the Hidden Stone Village, so you can find them quickly.

Then you will find the weapons column, to quickly know where to find weapons such as the Caveman Spear and the Scythe. Quite useful are also the columns on NPCs, telling you what they are for and especially the location and description of all the trainers such as Crusader and Zabuza.

Also worth a look are the columns on the items such as the Prism Heart, as they will tell you how to obtain them and what you have to do to get your hands on them. Finally, there’s a column on the many artifacts in the game, telling you how to use them and what they do.

That's all we have on the Shinobi Lineage Trello link.

