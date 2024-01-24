Roblox Type Refined Codes (January 2024)

Updated January 19, 2024 We looked for extra codes!

TYPE://REFINED is one of the most well-designed action Roblox experiences you will ever get to play. The grind is heavy, PvP is brutal, and the world is massive and full of surprises. However, becoming the strongest will be a challenge without any codes, so we compiled all the working ones in a neat list, saving you time for more TYPE://REFINED grind.

All Type Refined Codes List

Type Refined Codes (Working)

aaaaa

sorry

update3soon

devproducts

hakudafix

quezluvschrome

quezquezquez

backr00ms

newyear

yearofthequez

Type Refined Codes (Expired)

cosmetics!!

shutdownssry

How to Redeem Codes in Type Refined

Follow the instructions below to redeem TYPE://REFINED codes:

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Open TYPE://REFINED on Roblox. Click the Code button at the top-left. Type in your code in the text box. Press Enter to claim your loot.

How Can You Get More Type Refined Codes?

Developers post the newest codes on the official Discord server and the official Trello page. On Discord, there is no dedicated codes channel, but people sometimes repost them in general chat. Also, on Trello, there is a codes card all the way on the left.

Going through irrelevant Discord messages can be tiring, and the Trello page isn’t always up to date. Therefore, you should bookmark this post instead. We update the Working list regularly, and you can just check on it once in a while for any new codes.

Why Are My Type Refined Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, chances are you made a spelling mistake. Codes are often case-sensitive and mix letters, numbers, and special characters, making them difficult to type out. Instead, you should copy and paste them into the text fields. Doing that will remove any chance of a misspelled code.

Another possibility is that the code is expired or you have already redeemed it. In either case, you will receive a notification during code redemption. Additionally, rewards never expire in your inventory, so there is no reason to hold onto a code for later.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Type Refined

TYPE://REFINED isn’t big on giving out free stuff in-game, besides codes, of course. However, the game has very few P2W mechanics, making the playing field very level.

Moreover, pure skill and game knowledge are the most essential things in this game. That’s why you should check out their Trello page and acquire as much info as you can from there. Each card has a detailed description of that mechanic/item/ability, and knowing them all will prepare you well for PvP.

What is Type Refined?

TYPE://REFINED is an action Roblox experience inspired by Bleach. In it, you collect different moves and skills, gather boosts and modifiers that make you stronger, and challenge other players to relentless PvP duels. Also, there is a PvE aspect to the game but it can be quite underwhelming.

Anyway, that’s everything we have regarding Type Refined codes. Visit more similar articles in the Codes section here on Twinfinite. Finally, if you haven’t already, check out our Roblox Anime Showdown Codes article. It’s another great anime-inspired PvP experience, sure to make your blood boil.