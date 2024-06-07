Roblox Trespass Crowbar Location - a roblox character exploring a dark house
Category:
Guides
Roblox

Roblox Trespass Crowbar Location

Let's get the tool!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 11:43 am

In the interesting and unique first-person horror experience Trespass, one of the first quests in the game requires players to find a crowbar. This is a classic item in gaming, one that is most often required to open locked doors or chests. Indeed, we will tell you all about the Roblox Trespass Crowbar Location and the information you might need to find it.

Recommended Videos

Where is the Crowbar Location in Trespass on Roblox?

So where is the tool? Well, the crowbar fortunately does seem to have a fixed location – it won’t spawn randomly around the first floor of the mansion. The place we would recommend looking is near the stairs that lead to the attic, on the floor right next to them. It might be hidden behind a cupboard or a chest of drawers. But it is definitely around that location.

The crowbar lying on the floor next to a chest of drawers
Image Source: Roblox

Basically, you’re tasked with finding a crowbar right after entering the mansion and finding the first note. There is a key to open the door to leave the house. Annoyingly, it has fallen beneath the floor behind planks of wood. This is why you’ll have to pry with the crowbar.

Just note that your search for the crowbar might attract unwanted attention. So, be careful in using the flashlight, and always try to find some cover while you are collecting the long-sought-after tool. After getting the crowbar, then it is time to pry open the floorboards. Then get the key and finally leave the haunted mansion. But that will be just the start of our journey in Trespass.

That’s all we have for you on the Roblox Trespass crowbar location. For more guides on other interesting Roblox experiences, check out our guides on the latest Pet Tycoon 2 codes and Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes.

