Roblox Takeover Codes

Image Source: Roblox

Sometimes, you just wanna burn rubber and see how fast you can go before the wheels fall off! Enter: Takeover, which has just added a brand-new racing track over on Roblox. Indeed, in this free roam race ’em up, players get the opportunity to compete with their friends, customise their speedster, and just sit back and take in the horizon as they cruise. But what if you’re looking to dominate with the latest codes in Roblox Takeover? Well, luckily, you’re in the right place. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty deets, shall we?

All Working Takeover Codes

Here are all the active, valid codes you can use to redeem freebies in-game:

SPAGHETTI – $25,000

– $25,000 RELEASE – $50,000

All Expired Takeover Codes

At the time of writing, there are currently no invalid, inactive codes in the title.

How to Redeem Codes

Like many Roblox experiences, redeeming codes is really easy. If you’re still unsure, simply follow these steps:

First of all, launch Takeover on Roblox.

Next, tap on the Store icon on the bottom left side of your screen (highlighted in the image below).

Then, in the text box provided, copy and paste a code from the list above. Be careful, as the codes in this game are case-sensitive.

Finally, hit ‘Claim’ and the freebies will be added to your account. You’re welcome!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And with that, we conclude our guide on all the latest codes in Roblox Takeover. For more, here’s what Yellow does in Rainbow Friends as well as the newest codes in Driving Empire. Otherwise, feel free to browse our further coverage down below before you go.

About the author