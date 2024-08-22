Bigger is better in Roblox’s Fat Race! The aim of the game is to eat as much tasty food as possible to gain strength and speed. Some food is better than others, however, and we are here to tell you which is the best food in Roblox Fat Race!

Best Food in Roblox Fat Race

Chow down on some of the tastiest food in Roblox to gain strength and increase your speed. The fatter you are, the faster you become! The more races you compete in, the more trophies you win and as you collect trophies you can unlock more rewards. Everyone starts off eating burgers but what else is there to eat in Roblox Fat Race?

The foods are different in every world you enter, but the concept remains the same: the more you eat, the more food you can unlock! Click on the golden OP Food icon on the right of your screen to see the list in every world you enter. The more strength the food costs, the better it is! Here are some examples of the food and what they cost in the first two worlds:

World 1 Food

Food Cost Burger 0 Pizza 200 Strength Pretzel 1,500 Strength Whole Chicken 8,000 Strength Whole Pizza 30,000 Strength OP Food 99 Robux

World 2 Food

Food Cost Ice Cream Sandwich 100,000 Strength Bubblegum Ice Cream 350,000 Strength Chocolate 1.1 Million Strength Blue Donut 1.9 Million Strength Mega Ice Cream 3.1 Million Strength OP Food 299 Robux

All Fat Race players start off slow but soon you build up enough strength to eat more. Then the more you eat, the stronger you get and yet more food is available to unlock! Winning races becomes easier as you get bigger and faster, but don’t forget to keep tapping to sprint to the finish line.

There are also plenty of other rewards to stick around for. Occasionally the lobby is filled with random foods which you can collect for a strength boost. Use your trophies to unlock eggs and hatch your very own pets. These pets can boost your abilities and give you all sorts of bonuses as you play.

The longer you play, the more rewards you will find. You will receive free Fat Potions, Gems, and more as you hang out and complete races. Don’t forget to click Auto Eat and Auto Race to grind out the races until you can unlock the next world!

For more Roblox fun, check out more of our Roblox game recommendations.

