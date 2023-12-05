Roblox Block Digging Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Redeeming the latest Roblox Block Digging Simulator codes is crucial if you want to succeed in the hit game. The gameplay loop focuses on you digging up rocks to increase your strength. Using coupons can bypass the grind to make you even stronger with no effort!

All Available Codes in Roblox Block Digging Simulator

SHINY : 1,200 Strength (NEW)

: 1,200 Strength 2.5klikes : 400 Strength

: 400 Strength 10kmembers: 400 Strength

Every Expired Roblox Block Digging Simulator Code

Fortunately, there aren’t any expired Block Digging Simulator codes just yet. Since the game is still fairly new, all of the codes added by developer VorkyDev remain active.

Once codes begin to expire for this game, we’ll add them to our list. Until then, be sure to redeem the coupons while they work!

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Actually using these codes is an incredibly easy process, and works on mobile and PC versions of Roblox. This is what to do:

Load into Block Digging Simulator on Roblox.

From the lobby menu, tap the Twitter bird icon entitled Codes.

Paste in a code from our list and tap Redeem.

If the code works, you’ll get a message at the bottom of the screen showing what you’ve earned!

Are There Other Ways to Get More Roblox Block Digging Simulator Freebies?

As a new game on the platform, only properly launching in December 2023, more Block Digging Simulator codes are all but guaranteed. You can keep an eye on the game page linked above, which lists the most recent active code in the description.

There’s also an X page to follow, plus a Roblox group, so join both of them to spot any platform-specific codes as they arrive.

That’s all for Roblox Block Digging Simulator codes! For more freebies, bag some Roblox WWE 2K23 codes, Hex Defender codes, and Pet Trading Card Simulator codes.