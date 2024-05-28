A smiling character in Reverse 1999.
Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time Countdown

Update 1.6 is nearly here!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: May 28, 2024 11:32 am

Excited for the Reverse 1999 version 1.6 release time? The latest update to this historical mobile RPG is nearly here, with plenty of new events and story missions to play through.

Recommended Videos

When Is the Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time?

Reverse 1999 version 1.6 releases on May 30, 2024. Developer Blue Epoch has yet to confirm a specific release time, but previous updates have landed at 5 AM EST. That’s when the countdown timer below will strike zero.

The update’s release time was confirmed over on the Reverse 1999 X page. There have been consistent teases over the past week or so, meaning we already have a good idea of what to expect.

What Is In Reverse 1999 Version 1.6?

A character on a train in Reverse 1999.
Reverse 1999 1.6 celebrates the game’s half-anniversary, with various events and expansions to commemorate six months since it first released. Chief among them all is a range of new story missions and events, which amount to the following:

  • Treasures in the Ancient City I and II
  • The Lost Dream
  • Gift of Shuori
  • Luster of Lights
  • Notes on Shuori
  • Light to the Tavern (Jiu Niangzi story)
  • Flowing in the Wind (Getian story)
  • Echoes in the Mountain

On top of that, there’s a new Three Doors level, as well as investigation missions, log-in rewards, and banners to use your gacha currency. With a very short wait left, it’s not long before you can see everything Reverse 1999 1.6 has to offer.

That’s all for this guide! For more, check out our Reverse 1999 tier list. We’ve also got details on intimacy in Wuthering Waves and how to unlink your email.

Read Article How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack
How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Guides
Guides
How To Get PS Plus Roblox Pack
Cameron Waldrop Cameron Waldrop May 28, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Highest Chair Location
Rover sitting in a chair.
Category: Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Highest Chair Location
Shreyansh Katsura Shreyansh Katsura May 28, 2024
Read Article Best Weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia
The best weapons in Rogue Prince of Persia - the Prince attacking the Hun who is holding a child hostage
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Weapons in The Rogue Prince of Persia
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 28, 2024
