Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time Countdown

Excited for the Reverse 1999 version 1.6 release time? The latest update to this historical mobile RPG is nearly here, with plenty of new events and story missions to play through.
When Is the Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time?
Reverse 1999 version 1.6 releases on May 30, 2024. Developer Blue Epoch has yet to confirm a specific release time, but previous updates have landed at 5 AM EST. That’s when the countdown timer below will strike zero.
The update’s release time was confirmed over on the Reverse 1999 X page. There have been consistent teases over the past week or so, meaning we already have a good idea of what to expect.
What Is In Reverse 1999 Version 1.6?
Reverse 1999 1.6 celebrates the game’s half-anniversary, with various events and expansions to commemorate six months since it first released. Chief among them all is a range of new story missions and events, which amount to the following:
- Treasures in the Ancient City I and II
- The Lost Dream
- Gift of Shuori
- Luster of Lights
- Notes on Shuori
- Light to the Tavern (Jiu Niangzi story)
- Flowing in the Wind (Getian story)
- Echoes in the Mountain
On top of that, there’s a new Three Doors level, as well as investigation missions, log-in rewards, and banners to use your gacha currency. With a very short wait left, it’s not long before you can see everything Reverse 1999 1.6 has to offer.
