Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time Countdown

Excited for the Reverse 1999 version 1.6 release time? The latest update to this historical mobile RPG is nearly here, with plenty of new events and story missions to play through.

When Is the Reverse 1999 Version 1.6 Release Time?

Reverse 1999 version 1.6 releases on May 30, 2024. Developer Blue Epoch has yet to confirm a specific release time, but previous updates have landed at 5 AM EST. That’s when the countdown timer below will strike zero.

The update’s release time was confirmed over on the Reverse 1999 X page. There have been consistent teases over the past week or so, meaning we already have a good idea of what to expect.

Version 1.6 Trailer – Notes On Shuori | Reverse: 1999



Crossing the grasslands, tracing the water's path, and letting the reversed river lead them to the ancient city gates.



What Is In Reverse 1999 Version 1.6?

Image Source: Blue Epoch

Reverse 1999 1.6 celebrates the game’s half-anniversary, with various events and expansions to commemorate six months since it first released. Chief among them all is a range of new story missions and events, which amount to the following:

Treasures in the Ancient City I and II

The Lost Dream

Gift of Shuori

Luster of Lights

Notes on Shuori

Light to the Tavern (Jiu Niangzi story)

Flowing in the Wind (Getian story)

Echoes in the Mountain

On top of that, there’s a new Three Doors level, as well as investigation missions, log-in rewards, and banners to use your gacha currency. With a very short wait left, it’s not long before you can see everything Reverse 1999 1.6 has to offer.

