Resident Evil 4 Remake Separate Ways Lithograph Puzzle Solution

In chapter 4 of the Separate Ways DLC, Ada will be tasked with finding three ingredients to help Luis create a vaccine. However, you can expect there to be a few puzzles standing in your way. Here’s how to solve the Lithograph puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake: Separate Ways.

RE4 Remake Separate Ways Lithograph Puzzle Guide

As you approach the Bindery in Separate Ways, pick up both Lithograph pieces and fit them into the wall to start solving the puzzle. We’ve included a screenshot down below to show off how exactly each piece should be fitted into the wall.

Image Source: Capcom via Twinfinite

Essentially, you’ll want to make sure the colors, border shape, and the image itself all line up with what’s indicated next to each wall slot. Here are the solutions:

Top: Red fan with the square border

Left: Red butterfly with the hexagonal border

Bottom: Black hat with the hexagonal border

Right: Black umbrella with the square border

Remember that each Lithograph piece has two sides to it –one black and one red– and you can press the L1 and R1 buttons to rotate them. Once you’ve got them all in the right slot, the wall will automatically move to allow you to progress through.

And that’s how to solve the Lithograph puzzle in RE4 Remake: Separate Ways. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full rundown of all the new CP challenges included in the DLC.