Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – How to Get to The Herbalist’s Last Camp (Cyra’s Last Hope Trophy & Achievement)

With plenty of collectibles to seek out and secrets to find, it is no wonder that Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is going to take players plenty of hours to experience it completely. As Sargon gains more and more powers, the world opens up, and in turn, make it possible to visit areas previously deemed inaccessible. This guide will show you the way to finding the Herbalist’s Last Camp in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Herbalist’s Last Camp Location

This location is important as it is only upon arriving here that players will unlock the trophy or achievement, Cyra’s Last Hope. But before even thinking about it, you will have to progress through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and gotten your hands on all six time powers.

Once that is done, find the nearest Homa Statue and fast travel to the Soma Tree location. From here, head left and keep going south to eventually reach a Wak-Wak Tree. To its right, there will be a sea of clouds that will only bring death if players jump into them.

Image Source: Ubisoft

However, with the Fabric of Time power, players can utilize the purple floating points to grapple and jump across the abyss. Start with a double jump, a dash, and then use R1/RB/R to grapple to the point and keep heading to the right.

Upon landing on a platform that now reveals itself, move Sargon to the right to locate The Herbalist’s Last Camp. This will pop the trophy or achievement, and opening the nearby chest will net the Rosy skin for Sargon to use for the rest of the adventure.

Image Source: Ubisoft

That’s everything to know about finding the Herbalist’s Last Camp in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. For more help, please refer to the related content below.