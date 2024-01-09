The Fan-made modification to Portal 2, called Portal: Revolution, gained popularity shortly after it was released. With over 40 new test chambers, there are naturally some that players find difficult to complete. One of those is the Chamber 14, i.e. Chapter 4. Here is our walkthrough on Chamber 14 in Portal: Revolution.

Chamber 14 Walkthrough Portal: Revolution

Image Source: Second Face Software

Once you start your journey in Chamber 14 in Portal: Revolution, the first thing you’ll need to do is to shoot the portals located on the white walls at the top. Then climb on the platform in front of you, jump out, and go to the passage on your left side.

After you’ve entered the passage, you will see a button. Press it and wait until a cube appears out of the red portal. Take the cube and place it on the white wall on your right side. Then you’ll need to shoot the red and blue portal, the first one is on the white-colored platform, and the second is on the wall located near the “14” sign.

Go through the previously mentioned red portal on the white platform and after you pass it create another portal on the white wall you’ll see in front of you. The portal this time is blue-colored. Jump through the portal using the platform.

When you pass the blue portal you’ve created, go in the direction of the red platform. Once you get there, shoot the blue portal, located next to a white wall, behind the cube. Move to the edge of the platform and create a red portal on the wall you’ll find below you. Grab the cube and push it through the portal, place it on a red platform and it will open you a way to proceed further.

That’s all you need to do in order to complete Chamber 14 in Portal: Revolution. Just follow all the steps closely, create portals when necessary and you should be just fine. We hope you found our walkthrough useful. Good luck!