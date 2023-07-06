Pikmin 4 Preload & Unlock Times

Image Source: Nintendo EPD

Amazingly, Pikmin 4 has been in development since before the Nintendo Switch was even released and was even “close to completion” according to Pikmin creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. Soon, we’re finally gonna get our hands on the much anticipated strategy title. But what if you want to know the preload and unlock times for Pikmin 4 so that you can hit the ground running when it launches? Well, we’ve got all the deets down below.

When Is the Preload & Unlock Time for Pikmin 4?

For those who’re looking to preload Pikmin 4 on their Switch, you’ll be able to do so one week before the game’s formal launch on July 21, 2023.

Specifically, this means the option to preload will become available on Friday, July 14, 2023. If you do opt for this, you’ll be able to play Pikmin 4 as soon as the game releases so you can avoid the lengthy wait for it to download.

How Do I Preload Pikmin 4?

At the time of writing, there is only one version of Pikmin 4, the Standard Edition, and you can either purchase it physically or digitally. If you want to preload the game onto your Switch early, you’ll need to pre-order the digital version of the game on the Nintendo eShop. If you choose the physical version, you unfortunately won’t be eligible for the option to preload the title.

Fortunately, there is a free demo that’s currently available, so if you’re really fizzing at the bunghole to play it, you can whet your whistle with that in the meantime.

And with that, we come to the conclusion of our guide on the preload and unlock times for Pikmin 4. For more, here’s our Pikmin 3 Deluxe review. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

