When Does Physint Come Out?

As if Death Stranding wasn't enough.

PlayStation and Kojima Productions collaboration
Image Source: PlayStation and Kojima Productions

If you are a huge fan of Kojima Productions’ innovative projects, you’ll be happy to hear about their exciting new entry with PlayStation. We’re here to prepare you for the latest journey by explaining when Physint will be released.

Physint Release Date

Currently, Physint doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we do know that it will begin production after Death Stranding 2. The man, the myth, the legend, Hideo Kojima himself, states that it is a “next-generation action espionage game.” It’s a mystery for sure, but that’s to be expected with all of the vague hints we’ve received from the production in the past.

Besides its action espionage genre teaser, the team describes it as an “interactive game.” It will almost feel like you are playing a movie, as you may have experienced before in Kojima projects. We’ve seen this with the likes of Death Stranding and Hideo’s Metal Gear Solid series. In fact, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots holds the title of the longest gaming cutscenes. Who knows? Maybe Physint will take over the mantle, blending the line between films and video games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will also work alongside this project to maximize the game’s performance. Given that Hideo has been in partnership with PlayStation for over 30 years, it comes as no surprise to this collaboration. It may even be one of Kojima’s best projects yet, as he states, “It will definitely be a strong collaboration… I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.”

Although Physint’s content remains a mystery, it will utilize cutting-edge technology to increase its realism in graphics. The title will also feature a star-studded cast, just like Death Stranding’s iconic ensemble.

As you may expect, you can look forward to more content over time. We’ll just need to wait until the release of Death Stranding 2 to see if there’s any more word on the game’s development.

That covers everything you need to know about Physint’s release date. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including information about Hideo Kojima and Jordan Peele’s collaboration.

