When Does Physint Come Out?

If you are a huge fan of Kojima Productions’ innovative projects, you’ll be happy to hear about their exciting new entry with PlayStation. We’re here to prepare you for the latest journey by explaining when Physint will be released.

Currently, Physint doesn’t have an official release date yet, but we do know that it will begin production after Death Stranding 2. The man, the myth, the legend, Hideo Kojima himself, states that it is a “next-generation action espionage game.” It’s a mystery for sure, but that’s to be expected with all of the vague hints we’ve received from the production in the past.

“PHYSINT (working title)” will be the third, new original IP since the establishment of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. It is a completely new “Action Espionage” for the next-generation. It will be created using cutting-edge technology and the best talents from around the world, both from… pic.twitter.com/0vnMXJbGNz — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) January 31, 2024

Besides its action espionage genre teaser, the team describes it as an “interactive game.” It will almost feel like you are playing a movie, as you may have experienced before in Kojima projects. We’ve seen this with the likes of Death Stranding and Hideo’s Metal Gear Solid series. In fact, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots holds the title of the longest gaming cutscenes. Who knows? Maybe Physint will take over the mantle, blending the line between films and video games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will also work alongside this project to maximize the game’s performance. Given that Hideo has been in partnership with PlayStation for over 30 years, it comes as no surprise to this collaboration. It may even be one of Kojima’s best projects yet, as he states, “It will definitely be a strong collaboration… I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.”

Although Physint’s content remains a mystery, it will utilize cutting-edge technology to increase its realism in graphics. The title will also feature a star-studded cast, just like Death Stranding’s iconic ensemble.

As you may expect, you can look forward to more content over time. We’ll just need to wait until the release of Death Stranding 2 to see if there’s any more word on the game’s development.

