Ever since the 2022 Game Awards announcement, Kojima Production fans have patiently awaited an official launch debut. Fortunately, the PlayStation State of Play has now given us a timeframe, and we’re here to show you the Death Stranding 2 release date.

When Does Death Stranding 2 Come Out?

According to the PlayStation State of Play trailer, Death Stranding 2 will be released in 2025 on the PS5. The entry features the return of many characters, including Norman Reedus as Sam Porter, Lea Seydoux as Fragile, and Troy Baker as Higgs Monaghan. There will also be some new faces joining the crew, like Elle Fanning, to add more mystery to the already bizarre storyline (in a good way, of course.)

We revealed the latest trailer of

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH

on today's "State of Play"



Scheduled for release in 2025 for PlayStation®5!#DeathStranding2 #StateofPlay #PS5 #KojimaProductions pic.twitter.com/IN8Erb4QA8 — KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (Eng) (@KojiPro2015_EN) January 31, 2024

The Death Stranding 2 trailer continues Sam’s journey as he fights to save humanity from extinction. The video also features an intense showdown involving Higgs, where he harnesses an electrifying guitar attack. Since it’s a sequel, it will likely expand the universe to increase the game’s immersive exploration further.

If you were there during the DS2’s first teaser trailer, you may remember that it initially held a “working title.” That has since changed with the State of Play debut, which now features the branding of “On the Beach.” It goes along with Death Stranding’s Beach, a place that connects the living and the dead.

The sequel will undoubtedly answer some of the mysteries of its predecessor. But, from what we’ve experienced in Death Stranding, it will probably give us some more unanswered questions as players dive deeper into the lore. Whichever way it goes, it will be a wild ride, like most Kojima projects, and we can’t wait to see how it will all turn out.

