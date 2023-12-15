Death Stranding Is Getting a Film Adaptation Made By A24

A24 has risen in prominence in the last few years, putting out quality films like Hereditary, Midsommar, Lady Bird, and Uncut Gems, just to name a few. On the other side of the coin, video game developer and industry auteur Hideo Kojima is a huge film buff, and it’s widely known that he enjoys A24’s works as well. With all that in mind, the A24 adaptation of Death Stranding seems like a happy marriage.

Kojima Productions and A24 announced today that the studio would be adapting Death Stranding into a live-action movie.

‘A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “game adaptation films” out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.’ Kojima Productions

And of course, being such a film nerd himself, it’s likely that Kojima will also be heavily involved in the production of the Death Stranding movie, and it’ll be interesting to see how the game’s quieter moments translate onto the big screen. No casting details have been released just yet, but it seems like a no-brainer to bring back the actors who worked on the game. Namely Norman Reedus, who plays protagonist Sam Porter, along with Lea Seydoux and Mads Mikkelsen.

Death Stranding is now available on PlayStation and PC.