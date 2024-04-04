Category:
Guides
Codes
Roblox

Pet Hatchers Codes

Gotta catch em' all!
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Apr 4, 2024 06:49 am
Pet Hatchers official artwork featuring several characters and a pet.
Pet Hatchers is a Roblox experience where you can collect numerous pets to be your loyal companions. Before starting your pet-hatching journey, you can check out our guide to find out all the Pet Hatchers codes you can redeem to get free rewards.

All Pet Hatchers Codes List

Pet Hatchers Codes (Working)

  • 10KCOINS – Get 10,000 Coins
  • SUPERCOINS – Get 20,000 Coins
  • 50KCOINS – Get 50,000 Coins
  • 5KVISITS – Get 2 million Coins
  • 25MCOINS – Get 25 million Coins
  • 1MVISITS – Get 30 million Coins
  • FREE10KPET – Obtain the Royal Parrot Epic Pet
  • FREEOPPET – Obtain the Fantasy Butterfly Epic Pet
  • FREEREBIRTH – Get one Rebirth
  • FREEEMERALD – Get one Emerald.

Pet Hatchers Codes (Expired)

  • FREEPET
  • 10KVISITS
  • 50LIKES

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Hatchers

How to redeem Pet Hatchers codes
  1. Launch the Pet Hatchers game on the Roblox app.
  2. Click the Code button with the YouTube icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Copy and paste one of the working codes into the text box.
  4. Click Redeem.

How Can You Get More Pet Hatchers Codes?

You can get more free codes by following the developer on X, where they often share updates about their games. Joining their Official Discord Server is also a good idea if you want to hang out with other players.

Why Are My Pet Hatchers Codes Not Working?

If the Pet Hatchers code you input does not work, then it has likely expired. Another possible cause is that there is a typo in the code; I recommend copying and pasting directly from our list to avoid this issue.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Pet Hatchers

You can get a powerful Pet for free by completing optional missions. Just click the Free Pet button on the right side of the screen and complete the three quests: hatch 500 Eggs, perform 100 Rebirths, and reach the Beach World. The game also offers you free rewards when you complete Index missions. Press the Index button near the Shop icon, and you can see what objective you must accomplish to get a free Pet.

What Is Pet Hatchers?

Pet Hatchers is a simple clicker game on Roblox, where you can unlock various cute Pets. Besides being your loyal companions, they can generate Coins passively when you equip them. Once you have enough Coins, you want to perform Rebirth to increase the amount of Coins you can produce.

That covers everything you need to know about Pet Hatcher codes. For more Roblox content, you can check out our post on the best Roblox games.

