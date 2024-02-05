We all like getting gifts but some gifts are better than others. The characters of Persona 3 Reload are no different. Strengthen your social standing with each one by gifting them their favorite things. Find out below what Priestess would prefer in our Persona 3 Reload Fuuka gift guide.

Recommended Videos

Best Gifts for Fuuka in Persona 3 Reload

Gift-giving strengthens your bond (Social Link) with characters in Persona 3 Reload. They each have their most Liked and most Loved gifts. Gifts the character Likes give +10 points while gifts they Love give +50 points.

Image Source: Atlus

Fuuka Yamagishi, also known as Priestess, is a member and navigator of S.E.E.S.. She likes a decent list of potential gifts so it shouldn’t be too hard to increase the Social Link. Here are the gifts Fuuka both Likes and Loves:

Like Love Banana Cupcake

Book Cover

Brand Wallet

Brand Watch

Chocolate Truffle

Ganesha Bank

Hand-Knit Scarf

Japanese Doll

Kaleidoscope

Mini Cactus

Red Pine Bonsai

Sugar Cookie

Sweet Fries

Teddy Bear Brand Purse

Felt Bag

Glass Vase

Japanese Strap

Knit Rabbit

Fuuka’s Social Link

To get started with Fuuka you must first join the Art Club at Gekkoukan High and meet Keisuke Hiraga. You can unlock Fuuka’s Social Link once you reach Charm Rank 6 and Fortune Rank 1 with Keisuke (Fortune) who is a member of the club like Fuuka. Once you have Fuuka unlocked you can interact with her after school on certain days and during semesters. Fuuka is only available during the week on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and only after school or outside of exam times. This is the same for most of the other students.

That is all you need to know about the best gifts to give Fuuka in Persona 3 Reload! For more Persona 3 Reload hints and tips including the best way to beat Priestess boss, find a list of guides below.