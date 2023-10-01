Payday 3 Under the Surphaze: Flash Drive & Safe Location, Explained

In Payday 3’s Under the Surphaze heist, you’re tasked with taking home something a little bit more exciting than a keychain from the gift store. As you make your way around the Surphaze gallery, attempting to make off with as many priceless works of art as possible, you’ll have to locate a flash drive that’s been hidden away in a safe. This gallery’s security is top notch though, so finding it can be tricky. Here’s where to find the flash drive and safe location in Payday 3’s Under the Surphaze, explained.

Where to Find the Safe and Flash Drive in Under the Surphaze

The safe containing the flash drive in the Under the Surphaze mission of Payday 3 is located in the manager’s office. You can find the manager’s office on the gallery’s upper level, near the E4 exhibition room. You’ll need to lockpick the door to enter the office and then crack the safe to retrieve the flash drive.

The safe is located behind a hidden panel along the bottom of the wall behind the manager’s desk. You can identify where it is because the panel is slightly raised away from the rest of the wood paneling. Duck down and approach the panel; the prompt to open the safe will appear on your screen.

Image Source: Prime Matter via Twinfinite

Once you’ve opened the panel hiding the safe, you’ll have to crack it. Just like all the other safes in the game, the safe cracking mini-game requires you to slowly turn the dial one way and then the next, pausing for a second when you hit the correct number on the dial. When the dial flashes green, turn the dial the other way to find the next number. After you’ve done 3 successful rotations, the safe will pop.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any skills in Payday 3 that help you crack safes, but the mini-game isn’t too hard as long as you’re patient. There aren’t any other guards or cameras in the room to watch out for, so you shouldn’t be under any pressure as long as you’re still in stealth mode.

Inside, you’ll find the flash drive and some stacks of money – be sure to take them all. Once you have the flash drive, you’ll be able to steal one of the rarest paintings in the gallery without breaking stealth.

Where to Use the Flash Drive in Under the Surphaze

The flash drive in Payday 3’s Under the Surphaze mission is used to disable the security surrounding a painting that is located in either the E4 or E7 exhibition rooms. In these rooms, you will find 2 copies of the same painting, but only one is real.

To find out which is real, you will first need to gain entrance to both exhibition rooms using the QR codes found on various phones located randomly throughout the gallery. Then, you will need both the flash drive you picked up from the manager’s office and a spectrophotometer device from the server room on the gallery’s upper level.

Image Source: Prime Matter via Twinfinite

Once you’ve collected these items, find the painting that is the same in both rooms (a cube in the desert), then cut the glass surrounding it. You will then be prompted to set up the spectrophotometer, which will tell you if the painting is the real copy or the counterfeit.

Once you’ve located the real copy, insert the flash drive to disable the security system; the painting is yours. Trying to steal the painting without using the flash drive will result in the painting disintegrating. As such, you’ll only have one opportunity to steal the painting, so make sure you have the spectrophotometer to ensure it’s the real deal.

There you have it, Payday 3 Under the Surphaze: Flash Drive & Safe Location, Explained. Once you’ve cracked this heist on normal difficulty, be sure to check out our guide on how to defeat the lead guard when you try it on overkill mode.