The Outer Worlds is a game entirely about player choice, letting you play however you want to on top of making plenty of world-altering decisions. One of the game’s major conflicts revolves around the planet Monarch and two opposing factions there. Here’s how to make peace with MSI and Iconoclasts in Outer Worlds.

How to Make Peace With MSI and Iconoclasts in Outer Worlds

Monarch is governed by two major rival powers, the MSI in Stellar Bay and the Iconoclasts, people who split off and started their own settlement in Amber Heights. The main quest Radio Free Monarch has you interact with both of these groups. In order to properly set up the eventual peace, there are a couple of things you must do for the Iconoclast half of Radio Free Monarch.

Earn Zora’s Trust

During The Commuter quest, when given the option by Carlotta, be sure to choose the food and medicine supplies that Zora Blackwood requested .

. In the following quest, Pay for the Printer, you have to help the Van Noys who are fighting outside of Terra One Publications. After you have killed the Raptidons and found their medic to return the Iconoclast Trauma Kit, you will be free to continue the actual quest.

Both of these things are incredibly important before setting off to Devil’s Peak Station to continue the main quest. At the end of Radio Free Monarch, a ship will fall from the sky, and you’ll begin the Canid’s Cradle quest.

Get Zora To Agree With Making Peace

(Make a manual save right there on the Devil’s Peak Station rooftop if you’d like to do things the other way for the opposite outcome and trophy/achievement.)

After running to the crashed ship to collect the Targeting Module, return to Amber Heights to speak to Graham and Zora. They will be arguing about the state of things, and Zora will storm off, requesting to speak to you alone. DO NOT GIVE ANYONE THE MODULE .

. Seeking Zora out will have her give you the Sucker Bait quest to investigate the Abandoned Relay Station. In this quest, you’ll find evidence that will cause Zora to turn on Graham. When talking to Zora upon your return, side with her completely. You will then confront/kill Graham with her. Once he’s dead, there will be a dialogue option to propose making peace with MSI, but you’ll need roughly 55 Persuade.

Sanjar’s Side of Peace

Go back to Stellar Bay and talk to Sanjar, but instead of giving him the Targeting Module, discuss the fact that Zora would be open for a truce. Sanjar won’t be immediately cool with the idea and tasks you with finding Zora’s performance review. Follow the quest markers to Cascadia and recover what he wants from Rizzo’s Lab. Taking it back to Sanjar will make peace possible, and he’ll be willing to talk.

You’ll now need to travel to an OSI church a little ways from one of the Stellar Bay exits to mediate the peace talks. It is advised that you make one manual save before heading to the church, but the correct dialogue choice picks are rather obvious.

Once talks are finished, you’ll get the Peace in Our Time trophy/achievement to pop. If you’d also like to earn the Monarch Abides trophy/achievement, simply reload the save you made before getting the Targeting Module and directly give it to whichever side you want. This will start a fight between the two, and once the other side is wiped out, it will unlock. Who knows, the outcome of this might even factor into The Outer Worlds 2.

Hopefully, that helps clear up how to make peace with MSI and Iconoclasts. If you need any other help, make sure to check out our Outer Worlds guide wiki or check out our additional links below.