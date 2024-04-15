No Rest For the Wicked Release Time Countdown

If, like us, you have been excited about No Rest For The Wicked since its showcase in March 2024, then you will be pleased to hear the release is drawing near. The new RPG from Moon Studios features a beautifully detailed environment in which you will hone your combat skills as Cerim, a mystical holy warrior. Find out below how long we must wait for No Rest For The Wicked with our release time countdown.

When is the No Rest For The Wicked Release Time?

No Rest For The Wicked is due for early access release on Steam on April 18, 2024. The game will be in early access while the team at Moon Studios receives feedback and updates No Rest For The Wicked. You can purchase the game during early access for some exclusive rewards (more info below).

Image Source: Moon Studios

No Rest For The Wicked Early Access Rewards

By purchasing No Rest For The Wicked during early access you will receive an exclusive reward of the Cerim Armor to use during your adventures. To get this reward just follow the steps below:

Purchase the game during the early access period beginning on April 18, 2024 Complete the No Rest For The Wicked Prologue Visit the town of Sacrament Find and speak to Captain Randolph When in conversation with the captain, select ‘Entitlements’ and ‘Claim Early Access Reward’ to receive the Cerim Armor Reach level 12 to equip the armor

After the No Rest For The Wicked early access release you will find the following gameplay available:

The entire first chapter of the campaign

Boss battles

A variety of weaponry, armor, and skills

Crafting and upgrading options for your armor and weapons

Building your ideal character with fully modded gear

The ability to purchase and modify your home

Exciting and challenging weekly and daily bounties

A replayable Cerim Crucible dungeon

While you wait for No Rest For The Wicked to be released, why not find out if you can join friends in multiplayer?

