no rest for the wicked image
Image Source: Moon Studios
Category:
Guides

No Rest For the Wicked Release Time Countdown

Are you ready to defeat the pestilence?
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 07:06 am

If, like us, you have been excited about No Rest For The Wicked since its showcase in March 2024, then you will be pleased to hear the release is drawing near. The new RPG from Moon Studios features a beautifully detailed environment in which you will hone your combat skills as Cerim, a mystical holy warrior. Find out below how long we must wait for No Rest For The Wicked with our release time countdown.

Recommended Videos

When is the No Rest For The Wicked Release Time?

No Rest For The Wicked is due for early access release on Steam on April 18, 2024. The game will be in early access while the team at Moon Studios receives feedback and updates No Rest For The Wicked. You can purchase the game during early access for some exclusive rewards (more info below).

WeeksDaysHoursMinutesSeconds
0
:
2
:
1
2
:
1
6
:
2
2
No Rest for the Wicked gameplay
Image Source: Moon Studios

No Rest For The Wicked Early Access Rewards

By purchasing No Rest For The Wicked during early access you will receive an exclusive reward of the Cerim Armor to use during your adventures. To get this reward just follow the steps below:

  1. Purchase the game during the early access period beginning on April 18, 2024
  2. Complete the No Rest For The Wicked Prologue
  3. Visit the town of Sacrament
  4. Find and speak to Captain Randolph
  5. When in conversation with the captain, select ‘Entitlements’ and ‘Claim Early Access Reward’ to receive the Cerim Armor
  6. Reach level 12 to equip the armor

After the No Rest For The Wicked early access release you will find the following gameplay available:

  • The entire first chapter of the campaign
  • Boss battles
  • A variety of weaponry, armor, and skills
  • Crafting and upgrading options for your armor and weapons
  • Building your ideal character with fully modded gear
  • The ability to purchase and modify your home
  • Exciting and challenging weekly and daily bounties
  • A replayable Cerim Crucible dungeon

While you wait for No Rest For The Wicked to be released, why not find out if you can join friends in multiplayer? Elsewhere, we’ve got tips on the Type Soul Trello link and the game’s best Arrancar weapons.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Dig Site in Hydroneer
hydroneer dig site
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Dig Site in Hydroneer
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error
A group of survivors in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Private Servers – How to Make & Join
A village in Shakes and Fidget.
Category: Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Private Servers – How to Make & Join
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Dig Site in Hydroneer
hydroneer dig site
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Dig Site in Hydroneer
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error
A group of survivors in Fallout 76.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Fallout 76 Unknown Server Error
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Shakes and Fidget Private Servers – How to Make & Join
A village in Shakes and Fidget.
Category: Guides
Guides
Shakes and Fidget Private Servers – How to Make & Join
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Apr 15, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.