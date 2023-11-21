New Starfield Pilgrimage Mod Brings Massive Skill Tree Overhaul & More

Starfield has bestowed players everywhere with the best space exploration gameplay in many years, and despite its technical flaws it’s definitely made a cosmic impact for the sci-fi gaming genre as a whole.

Bethesda has been working tirelessly to fix and further polish the immersive experience of Starfield, and the players are also certainly doing their part to help contribute to that.

In fact, a new mod known as “Pilgrimage” has hit the scene and brings with it an incredibly tempting and well-conceived revamp to arguably the game’s most pivotal feature — the Skill Tree. If you’re curious to try and wondering what all it entails, here is our guide to the new Starfield Pilgrimage Mod.

What is the Starfield Pilgrimage Mod & What Does It Change

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

On the heels of Bethesda’s latest official patch for Starfield that has brought a number of improvements to the game (including watching your character actually eat food), the player community is continuing to pitch in and provide their own modded alterations with probably the biggest and best one yet for the most avid of space adventurers.

Thanks to the brilliant minds of DragonField Team and Vollmetal Dragon for bringing it to the masses, the mod known simply as “Pilgrimage” is now available on NexusMods for anyone who plays Starfield on PC. It brings by and far the most monumental and likely the most desired changes to the game’s Skill Tree system, which has received some pretty justified criticism since the game’s launch.

Some players have complained that leveling certain skills feels too disconnected, that they don’t complement or interweave together well enough, or that they’re simply not beneficial enough to the overall gameplay. Others have felt that locking particularly basic abilities in the Skill Tree hinders the experience overall, especially at the start of the game. One especially notable criticism is how crafting is leveled and subsequently locked inside the Skill Tree as well, making it all the more difficult to remember to unlock it, along with the frustration of not being able to upgrade a suit or complete a Research Project simply because of a Skill lock.

Image Source: Bethesda

All of that makes the introduction of this mod all the more welcoming, and it’s already garnering very positive feedback from those who have downloaded it so far.

Straight from DragonField Team, here are some of the most noteworthy changes that the Pilgrimage mod package brings to Starfield’s Skill Tree system, and their subsequent effects on overall gameplay:

All crafting skills unlock all research of the type associated with the skill. No more having to invest 4 skill points to craft everything!

Scan range is set to 100 from the start. Now you can reliably scan planets without having to hug every plant, animal, and rock!

All 4 scanner zoom ranges are unlocked from the start!

You can use boost packs, ship targeting, and ship thrusters from the start!

Fixes to the Mining Monthly and Freestar Ranger Gunslinger’s Guide perk magazines have been implemented so they no longer count towards getting skills in their respective perk categories.

In their words, “the main goal of this mod is to improve consistency of skills and make each skill mean more to the player. Most skills have been either moved around in the categories or reworked to make them more interesting or balanced with the other skills.”

Being able to use boost packs from the get-go, having the basic functions of your ship, and especially streamlining the crafting experience all makes for probably the best mod Starfield has seen so far.

Copious details for every single one of the mod’s included changes, along with instructions for how to properly download and install the mod itself can be found here at NexusMods.

That concludes our guide for the new Starfield Pilgrimage mod and all details regarding the Skill Tree overhaul. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you intend to download and give it a try, or if you already have and what your experience is so far.

