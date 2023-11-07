Top 20 Best Starfield User Created Weapon Mods

Like many of Bethesda’s games, from Fallout to Skyrim, Starfield was built to be easily modded. It usually boils down to dropping a few files into the right folder and you’re on your way. Some of us like minor adjustments like better textures, but others want game changing mechanics. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best Starfield user created weapon mods!

Weapon Swap Stuttering Fix

What’s a Bethesda game without some stuttering? For Skyrim, it was while you looked around, but in Starfield, it’s your weapons. The problem stems from your weapon mods—the more you have, the longer it takes to swap weapons. AntoniX’s Weapon Swap Stuttering Fix will make it right as rain!

SFSE – Weapon Model FOV Setter

While Starfield does have an FOV slider, as of Patch 1.7.36, it still lacks an option for changing your weapon model’s FOV. Luckily, Flip777’s Weapon Model FOV Setter does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s especially helpful if you’re playing the game on a widescreen monitor!

All Weapons, Ammo, Space Suits, and Skills

There are an exhausting list of weapons and armor in Starfield, and I highly doubt you’ll sit there and use console commands to spawn every single item. It’s better to let the job of a mod do it for you, like GoldenDarknezz’s All Weapons, Ammo, Space Suits, and Skills mod. It’s simple, effective, and even gives you that sweet Starborn armor.

Weapon Skins Unlocked

Believe it or not, there are other weapon skins in Starfield other than the Old Mars pre-order bonuses. R40K’s Weapon Skins Unlocked mod does nothing other than letting you access the handful of weapon skins available in the game, even ones from unique weapons. And if you want to earn them, there’s an immersive option, too!

Instant God Roll Weapons

Don’t you hate picking up a legendary weapon with modifiers like Berserker and Extended Magazine, only for the third one to be something dumb like Space-Adept? Me, too. If you don’t mind cheating, Ravenaut’s Instant God Roll Weapons ensures you get three useful modifiers as opposed to picking up another legendary to sell.

Not a Toy – Solstice Weapon Retexture

The design of the Solstice weapon is pretty solid; it could easily fit in the Star Wars universe. However, its color scheme, while nice, makes the weapon look more like a toy. To remind everyone energy weapons are dangerous, SellTheWorldGames’ Solstice Weapon Retexture gives it a much more threatening color scheme. It’ll even apply to weapon mods, too!

Upgrade Weapon and Armor Rarity Quality

Wouldn’t it be nice to improve weapons and armor that you’ve grown attached to? For example, I think the Bounty Hunter armor is one of the best looking sets in Starfield, but finding a legendary variant is a pipe dream. Or I could just use Blackliger0’s Upgrade Weapon and Armor mod to simply improve the quality of the set I already have.

Gothfield Series – An AIO Black Weapon Project

You know what Starfield needs? A Goth aesthetic. Hey, the developers already leaned into the NASA-punk design, let’s bring in some darkness with Plaguew4alker’s Gothfield Series Weapon Project. The modder took every weapon in the game and painted them black, from dark wood to shiny black metal.

Craftable Weapon Skins

Speaking of weapon textures, let’s talk weapon skins. We do already have a mod that unlocks weapon skins, and Frogs345’s Craftable Weapon Skins does the same, but the modder goes the extra step of making improvements and fixes to said skins. You’re essentially getting a small patch along with many available and unobtainable weapon skins!

Star Wars Laser and Particle Weapon Sounds

If you want to lean heavily into that Star Wars fantasy in Starfield, I suggest adding Dascrazyyyy’s Star Wars Laser and Particle Weapon Sounds mod. Though it’s limited to ships, it’s still awesome to hear your ship weapons sound like the iconic TIE fighter!

Samus Aran Outfits and Weapon and Retexture

Acacyn’s Samus Aran Retexture is nothing more than a simple recolor for the Starborn armor and Plasma Gun. You get a lot of options, though, like the classic power suit, fusion, phazon, gravity, and more. It’s really well done for a recolor, especially the fusion variant, so if you’re a big fan of Metroid Prime, you’ll love this mod.

More ‘Gooder’ Ship Weapons

While ship weapons in Starfield are fine in terms of damage, they could be better overall, especially as you head into the late stages of the game. To match the deadliness of space combat, use Braskus’ More Gooder Ship Weapons mod. Naturally, it comes with a damage boost, but the increase in overall range has been a game changer.

Crowbar Melee Weapon

What’s so special about Flarescale’s Crowbar Melee Weapon mod? Well, it isn’t so much the crowbar itself but what it symbolizes. If you’re a fan of Half-Life, crowbars have a far different meaning, and just looking at one—no matter the context—makes us think of Gordon Freeman. One thing to note, this’ll change the look of the Rescue Axe!

No Weapon Mod Research

Mfvicli’s No Weapon Mod Research mod is a huge time-saver if you save it for New Game+. Do you really want to go through the trouble of learning every weapon mod recipe again? I sure don’t; I’d rather spend that time exploring more of the galaxy. Or, you know, you can use it for some quick and easy cheating. The choice is yours!

Three Banned Weapons Too Brutal For War

How about adding the three most brutal weapons ever seen in the galaxy? Make your enemies cower in fear with the Octopus Plushie, feed them despair with the really long Spoon, or cast doubt on their skill with the menacing Wizard Stick. Okay, maybe they aren’t very brutal, but Bub200’s Three Banned Weapons does add some needed silliness to Starfield.

Any Mod, Any Weapon

One of the most popular mods for Fallout 4 is being able to mix and match weapon attachments on weapons that normally wouldn’t support them. You can bring some of that wackiness into Starfield with vTemporalZEROv’s Any Mod, Any Weapon. On top of that, you can even alter the legendary enhancements. Keep in mind this is still a work-in-progress, so it’ll only get better over time.

Spawn Enemies With a Hotkey

Rather than fiddle with the console commands, MaxGreen5’s Spawn Enemies With a Hotkey does exactly that. Additionally, this mod lets you turn off combat AI, too. If you like fiddling with different weapons for testing purposes, this is a great QOL mod.

Slightly Better Weapon Icons

Another QOL mod is MindDoser’s Slightly Better Weapon Icons. The silhouette of your current weapon is fine, but I find myself doing a double take, just to make sure I switched to the right weapon. This mod aims to retain that detail with an actual image of the weapon model.

Weapon to Module Snapping

I can’t tell you how many times I thought certain ship weapons would attach to a hub, only to find out that wasn’t the case. You have to use some roundabout way like using an equipment plate or a weapon rack (though weapon racks do look pretty cool). TheOGTennessee’s Weapon to Module Snapping mod expands the number of snap points, giving you far more places to attach weapons.

Weapon Equip and Unequip Animation Speed

Is it just me or is weapon swapping a tad too slow? Maybe I’m impatient or maybe you feel the same way, in which case DankRafft’s Weapon Equip Animation Speed mod. You get a few options, up to 2.5 times the speed or slow it down further by 50%. You can also choose to make the microgun instantly fire instead of waiting for the spin up.

And that’s the last of the best Starfield user created weapon mods. Starfield is still relatively young, and yet fans have crafted some really great mods already, and that’s without the official modding tools. The future is indeed bright, so until then, check out our other related content, like our Starfield review!