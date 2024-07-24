MW3 & Warzone WWE SummerSlam Event Start Date, Challenges, & Rewards

Season 5 of Warzone is beginning, and it’s kicking off a couple of months of themed events. The first of those is the MW3 and Warzone WWE SummerSlam Event, so we have all the details you need on when it starts, what the challenges are, and the rewards you get for completing them.

In Activision’s breakdown of the new season, which sees Superstore return to the game with a new branch opening in Urzikstan, we were provided with an outline for all of the upcoming events.

The WWE SummerSlam Event will start in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone on July 31, running until August 7.

Challenges & Rewards

While we won’t know what the challenges are, nor the complete set of rewards you get for completing them, until the event is live in the game, we have a good idea having played previous events.

By doing certain things in matches, whether that be kills with particular weapon types or visiting certain locations, you’ll get various WWE-themed weapon blueprints, calling cards, emblems, or other customization options for your loadouts.

What we do know is that unlocking all rewards and completing all challenges will grant you the Operator Skin mastery reward.

Image Source: Activision

As soon as all the details are revealed, whether that be when the event begins or sooner, we’ll update you here.

In the meantime, you can grab WWE-themed skins right now. Operator skins for Rey Mysterio and others can be bought now, ahead of the event beginning in a week’s time.

If you’re a massive WWE fan, now is the perfect time to jump into either MW3, which is now officially confirmed to be coming to Game Pass soon, or Warzone.

For more on Season 5 and the latest Black Ops 6 news, be sure to keep checking back with Twinfinite over the coming weeks and months.

