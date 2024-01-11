MW3 All or Nothing Mode Explained

Excited for the MW3 All or Nothing mode? This fan-favorite mode appeared in all of Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty games since the original Modern Warfare 3. However, it’s conspicuously missing from the franchise’s latest iteration. Fortunately it appears to be coming back, so let’s dig into everything we know so far.

MW3 All or Nothing Mode Release Date

The MW3 All or Nothing mode will release on January 11, 2024 as part of a new multiplayer playlist update.

With this mid-season playlist update landing imminently, the wait shouldn’t be too long. After the mode wasn’t present in the launch version of MW3, there was no news on All or Nothing until January 2024. As per a tweet fron CharlieINTEL, it’s now on the multiplayer hub as an upcoming mode.

That said, the Season 1 Reloaded patch notes make no mention of All or Nothing, despite the above screenshot. Regardless, the in-game confirmation on the UI is all the news we need to know the mode is nearly here.

What is MW3 All or Nothing Mode?

All or Nothing is a Call of Duty mode where you spawn in with an empty pistol, tactical knife, and a throwing knife. You’re without perks or any other equipment until you land your first kill against an enemy in the free-for-all mode. Then you get the Scavenger perk, allowing you to pick up ammo off the floor, so you can use your firearm.

It’s then a race to get as many kills as you can, soaring to the top of the leaderboard. There’s one twist: when you die, all of your weapons and perks are reset to zero, and you have to start again. It can be a grind, but those who dominate matches in All or Nothing will have plenty of fun.

It has appeared in both of the previous Modern Warfare games, but arrived as mid-season content updates rather than at launch. As such, its arrival in MW3 will no doubt please fans, who only had to wait a few months between the game’s launch and the mode’s addition.