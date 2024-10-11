Metaphor: ReFantazio Difficulty Level Settings Explained

Want to know the difficulty level settings in Metaphor: ReFantazio? Like other JRPGs such as Persona 5, the game comes with various degrees of challenge to choose from during the intro, all with game-altering effects. This quick and easy guide will tell you all you need to know, including Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Regicide difficulty.

All Metaphor: ReFantazio Difficulty Level Settings

From Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Easy mode called “Storyteller” to its hardest mode, “Regicide”, the difficulty settings you can choose from and all of their details as are follows:

Storyteller : For players who want to focus purely on the story. Battles pose no threat of death.

: For players who want to focus purely on the story. Battles pose no threat of death. Easy : For players who want to breeze through battles. This difficulty can be changed later on.

: For players who want to breeze through battles. This difficulty can be changed later on. Normal : The standard difficulty, where battles will thrill and challenge. This difficulty can be changed later on.

: The standard difficulty, where battles will thrill and challenge. This difficulty can be changed later on. Hard : For players who want intense battles. This difficulty can be changed later on.

: For players who want intense battles. This difficulty can be changed later on. Regicide: A high-risk, high-reward mode for only battle-hardened players.

After completing the introduction, the difficulty mode can be changed in Metaphor: ReFantazio’s main menu.

Which difficulty level you should choose depends on your preference for challenge in turn-based RPGs like this. If you just want to enjoy the story or are new to the genre, Storyteller or Easy are the way to go. However, if you like the thrill of having a bit of challenge to make those victories feel better, the Hard difficulty is the hardest you can pick so far.

If you’re unsure, start with Normal and see how you feel since that is the most balanced of them all.

Why is the Regicide Difficulty Locked?

When selecting a difficulty mode for your Metaphor: ReFantazio playthrough, the Regicide difficulty is likely locked due to it having an unlock requirement like completing the campaign. This is usually the case for many RPGs or action-adventure games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth or Undertale.

The reason for the hardest difficulty level in a game needing to be unlocked is to keep the player engaged even after rolling credits or completing other activities, so they can be enticed with even further degrees of challenge.

With the many hours it’ll take to complete a massive JRPG like Metaphor: ReFantazio, you may not want to jump back in for a second playthrough right away. However, this will give the game extra staying power years down the line while another game in the franchise like a sequel is in development.

