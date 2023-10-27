Meet the Voice Actors of Alan Wake 2’s Cast

It’s been 13 years since we last stepped foot into Bright Falls, but things have taken a turn for the worse. Following a string of murders, players must embark on an investigative adventure to solve this mystery. Much akin to past works, Remedy Entertainment’s latest adventure is brimming with familiar voices. So, for those wondering who all the voice actors are in Alan Wake 2, we’ll clue you in.

All Alan Wake 2 Voice Actors

Saga Anderson – Melanie Liburd

Image Source: Getty Images (by John Lamparski)

Born in Hertfordshire, England, Melanie Liburd is an acclaimed actor who has starred in TV shows like Game of Thrones, Dark Matter, and This is Us. Meanwhile, in the video game sphere, Alan Wake 2 will mark her debut role.

Alan Wake – Matthew Porretta

Image Source: Getty Images (by JC Olivera)

Interestingly, the voice actor and live-action actor of Alan Wake are two different people. On the one hand, we have experienced actor and voice talent, Matthew Porretta, who hails from Connecticut, US, and captures the voice of Alan Wake. On the other side of the coin is Finnish actor and writer, Ilkka Villi, who portrays the on-screen character of the eponymous best-selling author.

Mr. Door – David Harewood

Image Source: Getty Images (by Dave J Hogan)

David Harewood is an accomplished, award-winning actor who hails from Birmingham, England. He’s best known for his roles in TV drama Homeland and TV superhero series Supergirl. Outside of TV, he’s made appearances in Hollywood movies like 2006’s Blood Diamond and video games like 2013’s Killzone: Shadow Fall.

Alex Casey – James McCaffrey

Image Source: Getty Images (by Steven A Henry)

While Alex Casey’s in-game appearance resembles Finnish video game writer Sam Lake, the voice of the character is actually handled by New York-based actor James McCaffrey. The US-based actor has played roles in movies like A Cry from Within and TV shows like Rescue Me. Plus, he’s also performed in video games like the Max Payne series and Alone in the Dark.

Ahti – Martii Suosalo

Image Source: IMDb

A familiar face and a Remedy Entertainment staple, Martii Suosalo is a Finnish actor who has played roles in video games like 2019’s Control and TV miniseries like 1993’s Finnish adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, titled Hobitit.

Kiran Estevez – Janina Gavankar

Image Source: Getty Images (by Alexi Rosenfeld)

Hailing from Illinois, US, Janina Gavankar is an actor and musician who has starred in movies like 2017’s The Vanishing of Sidney Hall and TV shows like 2011’s True Blood. She’s also played roles in video games like 2014’s Far Cry 4 and 2023’s Forspoken.

And that’s a wrap on all the voice actors in Alan Wake 2. For more, here’s what Manuscript Fragments are and how to open the Lighthouse stash. Alternatively, feel free to browse our related coverage down below.