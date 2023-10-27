Alan Wake 2 Lighthouse Cult Stash Combination Solution

On your way out of Coffee World and toward the trailer park in Alan Wake 2, you’ll have the option to take a winding trail up to the Lighthouse. This is a worthwhile trip, as there is a safe room and a cult stash to open up. This one can be slightly confusing though, so we’re here to led a hand.

Lighthouse Cult Stash

Stash Location

While this isn’t technically super close to the Lighthouse, the same road up will lead to both.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

There will be a few more enemies here to deal with, but it shouldn’t be anything you aren’t used to. The trip through Coffee World should’ve also had enough for you to be stocked up.

When you approach the box, you’ll certainly notice the cans of luminescent paint to the right. This is your only clue; you’ll have to follow the paint similar to the Crow’s Foot Hills stash. However, these aren’t arrows.

Important Symbols

The important symbols you need are:

Two overlapping arrows pointing down.

Two overlapping arrows pointing up.

Two side-by-side arrows pointing down.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

To the right of the box, toward where you came from, will be several marked symbols with different shapes behind them. A couple of these are red herrings, as it is only a three-cylinder combination lock. You’re looking for the circle on the cliff near the stash, the one that looks like an 11, and the square.

Lighthouse Stash Combination

After finding these symbols, use them on the lock in that order. Doing so opens it up without a problem.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

If you’re overloaded with stuff, you can always use a storage shoebox in the nearby safe room to manage your inventory.

With the Lighthouse stash open, you are now free to head to the trailer park if that’s your next destination in the story. Look at our links below if you’d like a heads-up on other cult stashes found anywhere in Alan Wake 2.