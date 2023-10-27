Alan Wake 2 Manuscript Fragments – What They Do and How to Get Them

Alan Wake 2 whisks players back to the rural town of Bright Falls. As you try and piece together the mystery surrounding a series of brutal murders, you’ll come across pages from a peculiar book. But what do these Manuscript Fragments do, and how do you get them in Alan Wake 2?

What Are Manuscript Fragments and What Do They Do?

Essentially, Manuscript Fragments are a valuable resource that you find throughout Alan Wake 2 which players can use to upgrade their weapons within the Mind Place. Not to be confused with Manuscript Pages — which are story-related collectibles — Manuscript Fragments resemble pieces of torn paper.

How Do You Get More?

From our experience, we only found Manuscript Fragments hidden inside red Alex Casey lunchboxes. These lunchboxes can be found scattered about the environment on park benches, tables or on the ground. Inside, you’ll find anywhere between one to nine Manuscript Fragments.

Image Source: Remedy Entertainment via Twinfinite

What Weapon Upgrades Can You Get With Them?

Each weapon has three different upgrades to choose from, and they vary in cost. Here’s a rundown of what upgrades you can get for the pistol and the shotgun:

Pistol

Again and Again – 18 Hold the fire button to activate auto-fire mode. This significantly increases the rate of fire.

– 18 More Bullets – 12 Increases the magazine size by 50%

– 12 Another Headshot – 12 Land two headshots in quick succession to stun an enemy for an extended duration.

– 12

Shotgun

Fluid Motion – 16 Increase reload speed.

– 16 Out of Action – 14 Deals increased damage to enemies that are stunned, blinded, or knocked down.

– 14 Ready for More – 18 Kill an enemy to restore health. The amount of restored health depends on the strength of the enemy.

– 18

Now that you know what Manuscript Fragments are and how to get them in Alan Wake 2, feel free to take a gander at our further coverage down below.