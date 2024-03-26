What the Max Level Is in Rise of the Ronin

There’s a lot to do in Rise of the Ronin, and it’ll get gradually harder as you make your way through the story missions and unlock upgrades. But what is the max level in Rise of the Ronin? We have the answer so that you know how far your adventure will go.

Rise of the Ronin Max Level

At no point during the story of Rise of the Ronin does the game explain what the level cap is. All you’re given is a recommended level for each of the missions you undertake.

There are midnight level versions of a lot of the story missions, with the final mission in the game setting the recommended level at 99.

Image Source: SIE via Twinfinite

Therefore, while it’s not confirmed in-game, we understand the max level in Rise of the Ronin to be 99/100. Once you’ve completed the end of the game and unlocked all of the skills, there should be no more levels to increase by.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Team Ninja increases the max level with future content additions and updates. Maybe the team will add new story content or a traditional new game plus mode that’ll also allow you to level up more than the base game allows.

That’s something a lot of open world games do. For example, only a couple of weeks ago Spider-Man 2’s new game plus mode launched with the ability to go beyond the level cap as you continue playing.

If this is something that’s added or comes to Rise of the Ronin in the future, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The game is pretty long as it is, so you should spend plenty of time trying to hit the current Rise of the Ronin level cap. For more on the game, check out our guides on all endings and what the best ranged weapon is.

