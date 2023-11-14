Mafia 2 Definitive Edition Cheats: Are There Any?

If you want to hit the big time, you've got to get on that grind!

Mafia 2 is back in all its glory, and has been remastered for the newer generation of consoles. Fans of the Mafia series are able to roll back down memory lane, and replay this classic while enjoying the updated graphics, but has anything new been added, such as cheats?

Mafia 2 Definitive Edition Cheat Codes

Players will most likely be disappointed to find out that the remastered version of Mafia 2 does not include cheats codes. Much like with the original that did not include any either, gamers are left to accomplish things using their own wit and skill… and violent tendencies.

Although there aren’t any official codes to make gameplay easier, there are a few options that can enhance Mafia 2, and make it feel slightly like you can cheat.

Mods

If you happen to be a PC player, then you can try your hand at modding the game. It may not be a title that first springs to mind when you think of mods, but they do exist on Nexus Mods, and you can break the game open a little more than was originally intended.

Image Source: 2K

Use Some Glitches

Despite not being able to input actual cheat codes, there are some glitches that can help you progress faster in the game with regards to money and city points.

In order to get money quicker in the game simply:

Head over to Bruski’s Scrapyard

Look for the random car that is parked next to the car crusher

Break into the car, and use the car crusher to crush it for $400

Once done, leave the scrapyard via the north exit and drive to the bridge

and drive to the bridge When under the bridge, turn around and head back to the scrapyard

Crush the respawned car again for another $400

car again for another $400 Repeat the method until you are satisfied with your bank account

To get more city points, and potentially the millionaire achievement, do as follows:

Make your way over to Sand Island

Find the store that is called Luncheonette Natural Food & Vitamins

Get a car (if you don’t already have one) and drive through the shop’s window

When done correctly, you will find that the protagonist infinitely falls through the map

Keep your character falling until you are satisfied with how many velocity points you have accrued (if you leave the game running with the glitch for four hours you will hit 1,000,000 points)

At least there are still some ways to use hacks to your advantage within the game, and who knows, maybe one day an actual remake will come out with cheats? Probably not… but in the meantime why not check out everything you can do in Mafia 3 as well?