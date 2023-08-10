Madden 24 Preload & Release Times, Explained

Another edition of Madden NFL football is right around the corner. But unless Madden 24 players have already purchased the Deluxe Edition, giving themselves three days of early access, they’ll have to wait until Friday, August 18. But will they be able to preload the file before Madden goes live? Here’s what you need to know about the Madden 24 preload and release times.

When Can Players Preload Madden 24?

Perhaps surprisingly, EA Sports has provided no preload information for Madden 24 thus far. That isn’t to say it won’t change between now and the scheduled release date, but it looks like players will have to wait to download the file at launch.

That said, Madden NFL 23 didn’t provide a preload time ahead of their mid-August release last year either. A somewhat large game at the time, requiring roughly 50GB of space, Madden 24 will account for approximately the same amount. EA Sports did confirm that 50GB of hard-drive space is required on PC.

For now, Madden 24 will release on Friday, August 18. Those with early access to the title can start playing on Tuesday, August 15. That keeps in line with their recent release patterns.

That’s everything you need to know about preloading Madden 24 as we prepare for launch. Make sure you check back here as more information becomes available. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to watch out for the latest announcements from EA Sports themselves.