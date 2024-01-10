Like a Dragon (formerly known as the Yakuza series) is coming back swinging with yet another instalment. Fans are excited to get back into Ichiban’s shoes and see his latest adventures. Will it be a big undertaking size wise? Let’s look at the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth preload and download size details.

How Big is the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth File Size?

Information regarding the exact details of the game are a bit scarce at the moment. According to the game’s Steam page, you’ll need 82 GB on your PC systems in order to install the game.

The game will most likely need a similar 82 GB across all systems. PS5 users may have a little more leniency and a smaller size. The console has specialized compression software that others don’t have.

With regards to preload times, none have been revealed as yet. We will be sure to update this page if any arise. Given that the game launches January 26, however, it may be that a preload option has not been planned for the game.

Image Source: Sega

The newest game will have Ichiban reprise his role for a second outing, this time heading to Hawaii. By now we have all seen Ichi’s bare keister for all to behold on a beach in the main trailer, with a confused Ichi shouting into the sky.

If previous Like a Dragon/Yakuza titles are anything to go by (which they are), Infinite Wealth is looking to be another great addition to the series, and will most likely have some memorable moments to boot.

Not only do we get to play again as the new series favorite, but mainstay Kiryu Kazuma also returns. Following on from the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden, he shows up to give our frizzy haired ex-Yakuza friend a helping hand.

We definitely look forward to seeing what is in store for the duo in just over two weeks’ time when the game drops. Until then, why not check out our hands-on preview of the game ahead of release?