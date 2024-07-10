Last Epoch Fix Error Code ‘Le-52 Error’

If you play Last Epoch, there is a high chance that you encountered an annoying error called ‘LE-52 error’. If you are also fed up with this error, you have come to the right place. This guide will help you understand this error and how to fix it.

What Causes Error Code LE-52 Error?

To understand the error, let’s look at what the error actually says.

“[LE-52] Can’t connect to login server, please check your internet connection. If the issue persists, please visit support.lastepoch.com for further assistance.”

This error usually occurs if something prevents the game’s client from connecting to the Last Epoch Login Servers. There are several reasons that can cause this.

Bad internet connection, or your Internet Service Provider (ISP) might have mistakenly blocked the connection to Last Epoch’s servers. The game’s client on your system might have some glitches or corrupt files, which can disrupt your connection with the servers. Last Epoch’s servers might be down. This could be due to an incident or maintenance purposes. This makes the servers unavailable, so you cannot connect to them.

How To Fix Last Epoch Error Code LE-52

As we now know what can cause this error, let’s focus on how to fix it. Follow the steps below and try launching the game after each step to see if it works. If not, move on to the next one.

Restart your computer and the game client since this can sometimes fix temporary glitches. Verify Last Epoch’s Game Files. If you use Steam, you can follow these steps.

Right-click Last Epoch in your Steam Library.

Select “Properties” – “Local Files” – “Verify integrity of game files”

Steam will automatically download any missing or corrupt files.

Check Your Internet Connection and make sure your internet is stable. Try restarting your router, and if the problem continues, contact your ISP for support. Disable firewalls and antivirus software, as they sometimes block the game’s connection to servers. Turn them off temporarily and see if it helps. Also, remember to turn them back on afterwards. If none of the above works, try using a VPN, as it can help you get around ISP blockages by sending your connection through a different server. Since it slows your connection, keep this as your last option. If you still can’t bypass Last Epoch error LE-52, it only means one thing: the Last Epoch’s servers are down or under maintenance. In this case, you can’t do much except wait. Since there is no specific site for the game’s server update, try following Last Epoch’s Twitter/ X for updates regarding the servers. If the servers aren’t down or under maintenance, and you cannot fix the error using the above steps, then it’s time to contact the Last Epoch’s support team at support.lastepoch.com.

Following the above guide should fix Last Epoch Error LE-52 for good. Since you are here, you may also want to check out our other guides on Last Epoch. This includes Best Primalist Skills, How to Get Dungeon Keys, and Best Mage Skills.

