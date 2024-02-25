How to Get Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch

You need Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch to access certain areas—particularly the game’s endgame activities. Today, we’ll dive into the details behind the dungeons and keys you need to enter them.

One of the three endgame activities in Last Epoch are the dungeons that are found throughout the game’s various eras. Unlike maps in Path of Exile and the nightmare dungeons in Diablo 4, you only get one chance at Last Epoch’s three dungeons. And every time you die, you are going to need another key to try it once more.

Getting Dungeon Keys in Last Epoch

Dying will certainly happen too, as these dungeons are not only difficult, depending on the level you choose, but have unique mechanics too. That said, farming dungeon keys in Last Epoch is a worthwhile venture if your goal is better loot. Because each dungeon has its own unique reward at the end once you’ve completed them.

Image Source: Eleventh Hour Games via Twinfinite

For example, one dungeon allows you to make a Legendary by combining a Unique and an Exalted item into one. Whereas another dungeon has a vault with four chests where you can spend gold to add modifiers to. Modifiers like chance for duplicates, higher quality, higher quantity, and so on. As for the keys needed to get into these dungeons, there are a few methods for procuring them.

First, Last Epoch’s dungeon keys can be potentially obtained from any monster you kill. Second, Monolith of Fate’s Timeline bosses tend to drop keys fairly regularly, especially if the item rarity value prior to that boss fight is high enough. Finally, the other endgame activity, Arena of Champions, can also reward you with a key.

However, there is only one modifier in the arena that rewards the key, so it is less likely than the other two methods. Even more is the fact that monsters in the Arena don’t drop nearly as much loot as others from the Monolith, so I wouldn’t recommend the Arena as the main go-to grind for keys. Especially if you’re not running powerful and effective builds.

