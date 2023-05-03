Kitchen Escape Walkthrough: Complete Guide

Image Source: Isotronic via Twinfinite

Have you been teasing your brain with Kitchen Escape, too? It’s a great way to exercise your gray matter, given how short this one is in particular. Of course, this is a puzzle after all, and if you’re having trouble, we can help you out. Use our complete Kitchen Escape walkthrough to get you past the toughest parts!

A Complete Walkthrough of Kitchen Escape

If you want to speed through Kitchen Escape as fast as possible, follow along with these steps:

Unlock the fridge. To do this, you need the key. Turn toward the end table with the painting on the wall. Click on the tiny squares on the table and you’ll zoom in for a better look. Click on the western block until it’s green, the eastern block to blue, and the southern block to orange. Cut the orange. Now that you have access to the fridge, open the door to your right and grab the orange inside. Back up until you see the knife rack hanging on the wall. To obtain the right knife, you have to select each holder (the silver dots) in the correct order. Use the screenshot above for reference. Now you can cut the orange with the knife on the cutting board. Obtain the missing knob for the stovetop. Go over to the microwave and click on it. Press 3, 8, and 5 to unlock the microwave. Grab the knob inside and use it on the stovetop. To turn on the stovetop, you have to set the knobs to point in the correct directions. From left to right: Up, Right, Left, Left, and Up. Warm up orange juice in the microwave. Click on the blender next to the microwave. Place the sliced oranges inside, blend them up, and put the bowl of orange juice in the microwave. Escape the kitchen. Pour the orange juice over the steaks, then click on the pot to pick it up. Open the fridge door on your left, select the pot in your inventory, and click on the plate in the fridge. In doing so, a drawer at the bottom of the fridge opens to reveal a key. You are now free of this hellish kitchen!

Well, that’s the end of our complete walkthrough for Kitchen Escape, folks. It’s certainly one of the easier puzzles made by Isotronic. If you want something substantially tougher, try Trace; it’s a pretty trippy experience. Alternatively, you can check out any of the links down below.

