Killer Klowns from Outer Space: Every Way to Escape the Klownpocalypse, From Easiest to Hardest

Killer Klowns From Outer Space pits a group of humans against alien Klowns out for blood. The clowns come armed with high-tech weaponry and skills such as hypnotism and invisible cars. The good news is that hope isn’t lost, and humans can find a way to escape. Here’s every way to escape the Klownpocalypse in Killer Klowns from Outer Space, from easiest to hardest.

How to Find an Escape Route in Killer Klowns From Outer Space

You can find the escape routes in a few ways.

First of all, you’ll come across them while traversing the map. You can easily see these locations as they will be lit up in green. Similarly, escape items will also be lit up in green in the open.

Of course, the maps in Killer Klowns from Outer Space are huge, with plenty to get lost in. However, there are two ways to temporarily pinpoint their locations.

First of all, finding the Meeting Point will temporarily highlight the location of any escape route. Meanwhile, finding a compass will let you check their locations at any time, at the cost of an inventory slot. A compass will also pinpoint the location of any escape items, as long as they’ve previously been found.

Until you’ve found the location of any one escape route, you won’t see a specific icon for it on either the compass or from the Meeting Point. However, there are ways to figure out where they are. The boat will always spawn on the water, and tends to be on a lower level than other routes. However, it’s possible that other escape routes can spawn on a lower level, as well. Meanwhile, if you’re in a central area and see two exits nearby, these are likely the bunker and portal.

You’ll be able to tell which escape routes are currently available in the top right corner of the screen. If an exit is unavailable, its icon will disappear. Meanwhile, if you’ve discovered the location of any exit, it will be shown in green.

5. The Speedboat

For this escape, you need a gas can and a spark plug. Gas cans are fairly easy to find around the map as they spawn in the open. Spark plugs, however, only spawn in containers. They can also be gifted through the Hand of Fate system, or be dropped by whoever collected them.

Once you’ve cleared the cotton candy, you’ll need to fix up the boat, allowing a maximum of three people to escape. There’s no limit to how long it takes, but you should be wary about leaving the boat for any reason. After all, another player could easily take your spot and speed off. While it’s tempting to get out and help one of your allies fight off a Klown, that can easily leave you stranded and outnumbered as they escape.

What makes the boat stand out is that the speedboat tends to spawn in an out-of-the-way location compared to either the Portal or Bunker, which gives you more of an opportunity to get your supplies together. The flip side is that if you go searching for either of the items you need or your fellow survivors, you’ll have to leave the boat unattended.

If you have a flare, it’s a good idea to drop it once you have the boat powered and get in. Any humans will see your signal and get a chance to escape, and the Klowns can’t hurt you as long as you don’t get out of the boat.

4. The Tunnel/Bridge

Every map either has a tunnel or bridge somewhere around the exterior. This exit has a locked gate, which is blocked by a barricade.

The good thing about this escape is that you only need one item, the key, as well as a weapon of some kind. We recommend the axe, as you can potentially destroy the barricade in a single strike. However, this does create a loud and unavoidable noise.

Once the barricade is destroyed, you’ll need to open the locked gate to access the exit, but there’s a catch. The exit is fragile and will collapse if too many people use it at once. Every exit (bar one) can only be used by so many people, but the bridge will collapse if too many people attempt to use it at once. This can potentially rob everyone of an escape. To counteract this, the bridge remains open until it collapses with no time limit.

It’s worth noting that Klowns can enter the tunnel/bridge themselves, potentially forcing a collapse. As such, using it with Klowns on your heels is a risky idea.

3. The Terenzi Brothers

This escape is largely down to luck. Thirty seconds before the Klownpocalypse, the Terenzi Brothers crash their ice cream truck through one of the walls.

The problem is that the new exit’s location is random. This can easily lead to some tense moments, where you’ll manage to get away just seconds before death. However, it can just as easily see you in a hopeless situation if it spawns far away.

It’s also worth noting that the Klowns will also see where the new exit is. A well-executed jump can see a Klown lay down snares, or prepare a hypnotic lure to catch any humans. It’s also possible for the Klowns to simply body-block the exit.

By the end of the match, it’s not uncommon to have only one or two humans left, which means that you’re likely outnumbered. Finally, the Klowns can prevent the Terenzi Brothers from appearing by triggering the Klownpocalypse early, potentially denying this escape route entirely.

The flip side is that it’s possible that they’ll appear right next to you. If this happens, you can potentially escape before the Klowns have even arrived.

2. The Bunker

For the bunker, you’ll need a keycard and a can of gas. As above, the gas can be found in the environment. The keycard can be found in containers or the Hand of Fate system, or be dropped by other humans.

In some ways, the Bunker is simpler than the boat. It can spawn anywhere on the map, which means that it can be in an out-of-the-way location. As with every exit barring the Terenzi Brothers, you’ll need to clear the cotton candy on the door, but uniquely the blockage won’t prevent you from powering the bunker. You can easily power the bunker before clearing the way, or even work on one while an ally works on the other.

Despite the above, it’s not uncommon for the bunker to spawn in an inconvenient location. It could be close to another exit, a lackey generator, or an area that sees a lot of action. Unlike the boat, the bunker is only open for ten seconds, and can only admit three people. If there are four people around, then one of them is getting left behind. Even if there’s space for everyone, a Klown can easily pull one of them away for long enough to deny them an escape, especially if they have the Hypnotic Lure skill equipped.

1. The Portal Generator

For this escape, you need two sparkplugs, which boosts its difficulty to the top spot. You need to loot every container possible to collect both of these items, or else receive them through the Hand of Fate system.

The Portal Generator can spawn anywhere on the map, so it can easily be out of the way, in the heat of the action, or even inside a building. In particular, it frequently spawns inside the arcade at the funfair, the underground parking lot downtown, or behind the radio station at the Top of the World map. Its small size can make it easy to miss, however.

The fact that you need two sparkplugs is already an issue, but what takes the Portal Generator to the next level is the fact that you need to hold it open. The portal remains open for a few seconds after you release the lever, which gives you a chance to escape. However, if you’re with a group that’s too large, whoever holds the portal open will likely be forced to watch the others escape. It’s also possible that an opportunistic human will jump through even if you were with a smaller group, robbing you of an exit.

Those are the best wats to escape in Killer Klowns from Outer Space, ranked! For more, here are our top tips for playing as both a Klown and a human.

