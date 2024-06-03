Killer Klowns From Outer Space Best Athletic Loadout

Rather than different human characters with their own skillsets, Killer Klowns from Outer Space instead lets you choose between a variety of archetypes based on different horror movie stereotypes. Of these, the Athletic archetype – based on high schoolers – is the first you’ll unlock. Here’s our pick for the best athletic loadout in Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

Recommended Videos

Best Athletic Loadout for Killer Klowns from Outer Space

The Athletic archetype has the highest speed and stamina in the game, at the cost of the lowest strength. The archetype ties for the lowest HP, with three slots.

This low strength means that an Athletic archetype won’t always do as much damage in combat, so you may want to focus on making distance. An energy drink will quickly replenish your stamina, and allow you to sprint with no stamina loss for a period of time. This will allow you to get a burst of speed that lets you get away from a Klown. A popsicle will also regenerate a small amount of stamina, but won’t prevent stamina loss.

An air horn is also a handy item to have in your inventory. This one-use item will disorient any Klowns you aim it at, stunning them for a period of time. It’s possible to get multiple Klowns at once if you aim right, letting you get a head start.

If possible, a bladed item is always helpful. Bladed weapons and guns are the only methods you can use to pop a Klown’s nose, which can kill them (albeit temporarily). There are currently three forms of bladed weapon in the game: the knife, the poker, and the axe.

Image Source: IllFonic Games

While it’s useful to have a large weapon, it’s worth being mindful of your strength. The axe has the highest damage of any weapon in the game, which can make up for your lack of strength, but it does mean getting up close and personal. If you’re with a group, it might be worth taking a support role, hanging back while they deal damage before coming in close to pop the nose with your knife. However, it’s worth carrying a large weapon, such as a bat, in case you need it.

A gun will also give you the ability to stay out of reach of a clown’s melee attacks, but it’s worth keeping in mind that you may need to carry additional ammo. As such, a melee weapon may be a better option, especially if you’re facing a Klown with a Popcorn Bazooka.

If you’re travelling with a group, it’s worth carrying escape materials, and leaving the others to deal with defense. The maximum number of escape materials you need for any one exit is two. However, keep in mind that you can carry gas independently of your inventory slots. However, you’ll need to drop it before joining in on a fight.

Once it comes down to utilizing these items, other classes will be able to fight more effectively. However, you should feel free to join in if you need to. You won’t lose progress after stopping an escape interaction, so there’s no harm in stopping briefly to pop a Klown’s nose if your allies don’t have the means to do so.

As such, we recommend the following loadouts, depending on your needs:

1 – Knife, Energy Drink, Air Horn, Baseball Bat.

2 – Knife, Escape Item, Energy Drink, Blunt Weapon.

3 – Escape Item, Escape Item, Energy Drink, Bladed Weapon

4 – Key, Energy Drink, Noise Maker, Axe

Every round in Killer Klowns from Outer Space has items hidden in random locations. There’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to build these loadouts in every match. However, they will maximize your chances of escaping, both from combat and the Klownpocalypse.

Want more out of Killer Klowns from Outer Space? Here are our top tricks for playing as a human.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more