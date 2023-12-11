Fortnite Festival is bringing the beats this season with brand new songs to jam along to. You will have probably noticed that your locker changed in Chapter 5 Season 1 with some added features. One of these are Jam Tracks— but what are Jam Tracks in Fortnite and how do we use them?

How to Use Jam Tracks in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Any Jam Tracks you already own can be found in your Locker. In there, you can arrange set lists composed of different tracks you want to put together. These tracks are then used in Fortnite Festival on the Main Stage and on the Jam Stage.

The Jam Tracks available feature popular hits from top global artists like Lady Gaga, The Weekend, and Olivia Rodrigo. There are also original tracks from Epic Games which you may have heard when playing Fortnite.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

On the Main Stage, you competitively perform tracks in a party or as a solo artist. These can be Jam Tracks from your own set list or ones offered in the Fortnite Festival Music Library. Some tracks are easier than others and you can see the rating info on each track. The Jam Tracks on the Main Stage will change up pretty regularly so check it out to see what’s new.

On the Jam Stage it is a more relaxed atmosphere without the competitive edge. There you can play mash ups with your friends using different loops:

Lead Loops

Vocals Loops

Drum Loops

Bass Loops

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

More Jam Tracks can be found either in the Item Shop where each track costs 500 V Bucks or unlocked via the Fortnite Festival Season Pass. This pass has a free progression and a paid progression much like the Battle Pass. If you have favorite Jam Tracks, you should purchase them to keep them in your Locker set list!

That’s all we have on Jam Tracks in Fortnite! For more Fortnite news and hints, check out our guides below.