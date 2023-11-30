Is WoW Classic Down? How to Check WoW Classic Server Status

Though it feels like an older experience that might be a little less demanding in a programming sense, WoW Classic isn’t always perfectly stable. If you are having trouble playing the game, then it could be either a problem on your end or with the game itself, so here’s how to check if WoW Classic is down.

Is WoW Classic Down?

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that WoW Classic is completely down, but the launch of Season of Discovery hasn’t gone smoothly. Twitter users are posting screenshots of queue waits that estimate from 30 minutes to six hours. However, this is likely only a temporary problem, as Blizzard only just announced that maintenance ended for WoW Classic at 4:10 PM ET. The crazy queue timers are likely just a temporary hiccup that will resolve itself soon.

If you continue to have these problems, you might need to restart your Battle.net client or your computer just to be safe.

How to Check WoW Classic Server Status

If you are experiencing issues in WoW Classic, the best place to go would be the Realm Status page on the World of Warcraft website. This lets you drill down your selection to World of Warcraft Classic and Wrath of the Lich King Classic, as well as change your region.

If all you see are green checkmarks, it’s completely possible the problem is on your side, but just to be safe, check out the World of Warcraft Downdector page. There doesn’t appear to be one specifically for Classic, but it stands to reason that this would serve as a catchall, and any problem with one likely means problems with the other anyway.

The next best place to check would be the Blizzard Americas Customer Support Twitter account. It is great for getting updates on issues and planned maintenance information as relates to the most recent situation.

Hopefully, any issues will be resolved shortly, as the Season of Discovery content for WoW Classic is primed for exploration. We will continue to monitor the game and Twitter to let you know if things look like they might take a while to fix.