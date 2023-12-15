Is Todo Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK)? Answered (Spoilers)

Aoi Todo is one of the more powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, so it’s little wonder the events of the Shibuya arc would leave you in disbelief. Many before you have asked the same questions you’re asking now, with the most important one being: Is Todo dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Do be aware, however, that we’ll be going into *Heavy Spoilers* for the rest of the Shibuya arc and light spoilers for the rest of the series. Proceed with caution if you aren’t fully caught up with the manga.

Does Todo Die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

While the events of the Shibuya arc leave him in quite the sorry state, you don’t have to worry about witnessing a Jujutsu Kaisen Todo death scene anytime soon.

Though he loses an arm and is severely injured during his fight with Mahito, Itadori’s best friend manages to survive the ordeal when all is said and done. This is likely because he left the rest of the fight up to Itadori, resting and keeping himself alive on the sidelines while the series’ protagonist witnessed Kenjaku’s absorption of the white-haired Curse.

It’s then noted after the arc’s conclusion that Todo is among the Jujutsu Sorcerers who are out of commission due to their injuries. He hasn’t appeared in the manga since, and it’s unclear if he’ll pop up again or will remain safely in the background.

Did Todo Lose Boogie Woogie Permanently in His Fight With Mahito?

Honestly though, it’s probably best he hasn’t re-entered the fray again given he lost the ability to reliably use Boogie Woogie.

Because he was forced to cut off his hand due to Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration ability, he can’t trigger his technique unless he claps the hand of another creature. As shown with his final teleportation of Mahito, this comes at a high cost and can lead to serious injuries.

However, it’s worth stating that stranger things have happened both in Jujutsu Kaisen and across the Shonen genre. It’s entirely possible author Gege Akutami has a plan or idea which could lead to Todo regaining full use of his ability and appearing to help Itadori once more before the series’ conclusion.

Does Todo Come Back After the Shibuya Incident Arc? Answered

For now though, Todo is decidedly not present in Jujutsu Kaisen. As of Chapter 245 of the manga, he hasn’t made an appearance since the Shibuya Incident arc and little to no mention has been made of him. Should this change, we’ll be sure the update this article with the relevant information.

And with that, you're all caught up on whether or not Todo dies in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more on the series, be sure to check out our other guides and articles down below.