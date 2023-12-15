Is Mahito Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered (Spoilers)

The Shinjuku Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen is a pivotal point for the series for many reasons, not least of which being the number of character deaths that occur. Several big names bite the dust on both the side of the Jujutsu Sorcerers and that of the Special Grade Curses,. But is Mahito among them?

A unique Special Grade Curse, Itadori’s white-haired enemy is privy to a nebulous fate in both the manga and anime. as a result, you’re likely wondering: Is Mahito dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Fortunately, we’ve dug into the manga and come up with some answers.

Do be aware that there are *Spoilers Ahead* in order to properly explain Mahito’s fate. Don’t proceed past the first section unless you’ve read up to chapter 243 of the manga.

How Does Mahito Die in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Image Credit: MAPPA

Following the Shinjuku arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Mahito is either dead or contained within Suguru Geto’s cursed technique, with Kenjaku trapping the Curse for use at a later date.

This occurred after Mahito’s fight with Itadori Yuji and Todo Aoi. After injuring Todo, he moved into a one on one confrontation with Itadori; only for Todo to cause a distraction and give Itadori a chance to land a decisive blow.

At death’s door, Mahito tried to run from Itadori before encountering the Kenjaku-controlled Suguru Geto. Kenjaku then used Geto’s cursed technique to trap Mahito in a cursed gem, which he can use to utilize Mahito’s idle transfiguration to alter the shape of people’s souls.

Whether or not Mahito is still alive after this process, though, is up for debate. Though Geto has been shown to summon Curses he has consumed, it’s unclear if they’re still cognizant beings or just duplicates created to manifest their abilities. Likewise, Mahito hasn’t been summoned since he was trapped, meaning there’s no way to know for certain if any part of him is still alive.

Can Mahito Free Himself From Geto’s Control?

As for whether or not Mahito will free himself from Geto’s control anytime soon, that really depends on what direction Jujutsu Kaisen’s story goes in.

In Chapter 243 of the manga, the Kenjaku-controlled Geto was taken off the board following his decapitation by Okkostu Yuta. As he was presumably dying though, he swore that his will would be carried on.

Though not confirmed, it’s possible he has a plan that involves utilizing Mahito’s ability of Mahito himself to his advantage, though how he’ll do that is still unknown. If and when he does use Mahito’s ability, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think that Mahito would find a way to break free and set himself loose on the world once again.

This is all just speculation however, and it’s just as likely that the malevolent curse is gone for good. We’ll be closely following the manga as it releases, and will be sure to update this article accordingly once more information on the topic makes itself available.

Hopefully this provides some clarity on whether or not Mahito is dead in Jujutsu Kaisen. For more on Jujutsu Kaisen, check out our other explainers and articles down below. To read up on anime in general, you can peruse some of our lists on topics like the best anime villains, the best anime rivalries, and the best anime antagonists.