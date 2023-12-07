Is There Romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Answered

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open-world game set within the universe of James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, and it finally gives players the opportunity to really step into the shoes of the Na’vi. The big question is, can you actually romance anyone in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Here’s what you need to know.

Are There Romance Options in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

The short answer is, no, there’s no romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. You get to create your character at the start of the game and bond with various NPCs you meet over the course of the story, but no, you can’t actually romance them and start a relationship with them.

Generally speaking, the relationships you form in Frontiers of Pandora are very platonic, both with the Na’vi and the humans. So if you were hoping for a Jake Sully and Neytiri meetcute-style of romance, sadly you’re out of luck in this installment. I suppose it makes sense, given that the story of Frontiers of Pandora is meant to focus largely on TAP, and the ongoing conflict between the Na’vi and the humans.

With the conflict being the main focus of the story, there isn’t quite enough time for the player character to pursue any romantic interests on top of that. It’s possible to get closer to various NPCs in the different clans and rack up Clan Favor with them, but those relationships are largely transactional.

It’s possible that new romantic relationships may blossom if Ubisoft and Massive choose to explore that aspect of the game in future DLCs or expansions, but for now, there’s no romance to be found in the base game itself.

That's all you need to know about romance in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.