Is There Co-op Multiplayer in Final Fantasy 16? Answered

Image Source: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy series isn’t shy of multiplayer features, with the co-op adventures of Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy XV: Comrades, and many more. So, now that the newest entry has launched, fans wonder whether or not Final Fantasy 16 includes co-op gameplay, like its previous installments. Luckily, we’re here to answer this question by explaining the title’s mechanics.

Does FFXVI Have Co-Op Multiplayer?

Although multiplayer options have previously been available, Final Fantasy 16 does have co-op gameplay, according to the Square Enix Support page. As a timed PlayStation exclusive, the store also indicates that it is a single-player game, as you take on the role of Clive Rosfield.

Since the franchise has primarily leaned on single-player experiences, it isn’t surprising that FFXVI does not include these features. However, things could still change as more updates emerge, primarily since multiplayer options have been implemented in past entries. In particular, Final Fantasy XV was originally a solo-player game until it received the series’ first and only multiplayer expansion with Comrades.

Therefore, a co-op experience isn’t entirely out of the question, but it seems as though Final Fantasy XVI will primarily stick with the single-player route, considering its heavy story-driven campaign. Some fans on Reddit also believe that multiplayer isn’t suited for this type of game, so it may not be needed in its current version.

With your Final Fantasy 16 co-op multiplayer question out of the way, you can learn about the game’s other features, including if it will release on PC. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more FFXVI content.

